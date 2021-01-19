First Dates returns with a 16th series and a restaurant full of singletons looking for love – or at least as full as it’s allowed to be during a global pandemic.

But canny viewers will notice that one waitress is missing from the cast line-up.

Where is Laura Tott from First Dates?

Here’s everything you need to know!

Fred returns, but where is Laura Tott from First Dates? (Credit: C4)

Read more: First Dates contestants allowed to KISS at new Manchester restaurant

Where is Laura Tott from First Dates?

Sadly Laura Tott is missing from the 16th series of First Dates.

The waitress won’t appear in the new series of the popular dating show.

Laura, 25, announced the news on social media over the weekend.

She explained that she had been dropped from the cast after C4’s decision to “freshen up the team”.

Laura said: “First dates have decided to freshen up the team a little ahead of moving to the new restaurant in Manchester, so there will be a few new waiters/waitresses in this series.

“Unfortunately I won’t be appearing in this new series but hoping to be back real soon. Can’t wait to watch.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Nicole Tott (@lauratott__)

Read more: First Dates star Fred Sirieix stuns fans as he shows off dark locks in his younger years

What did Laura say about being dropped from First Dates?

Laura posted a message on Instagram and Twitter to her 189,000 followers.

She said: “As you can see, I do not appear in this series of First Dates.

“They have moved up north to a new restaurant and wanted to freshen up the team for this series with some new local faces among the old faces, so I will not be featuring in this new series of First Dates unfortunately.

“To be honest, I don’t actually know how I would have fit filming in this year with working during the pandemic.

“I’ve needed every day off to chill out so it’s actually been a welcomed break. I’ve missed the whole team though, that’s for sure.”

She reassured fans that she hopes to be back one day in the future.

She added: “This doesn’t mean it’s over and I’m still very much part of the First Dates family and hopefully I’ll be back again real soon.”

Will viewers miss Laura Tott?

Laura’s fans expressed their sadness that she won’t be taking part in First Dates this time around.

One said: “I’m boycotting. To be fair, I’m more interested in everything you do to promote paramedics and having a job that now more than ever is brave and incredible. Keep doing your thing.”

Another said: “You will be missed Laura, but you are doing a phenomenal job for the NHS.”

A third added: “Absolutely gutted!!! You are my fave and always will be. Can’t wait to see you back!!!”

The new First Dates bar and restaurant in Manchester (Credit: C4)

Is Laura a paramedic?

As well as waitressing, Laura is a paramedic for the NHS.

Laura, from Surrey, works for the Ambulance Service when she isn’t waitressing.

No wonder she needs “chill” days!

Laura works 12-hour shifts as a paramedic for West Midlands Ambulance Service covering the North Staffordshire area.

She completed three years of training to become a fully registered paramedic.

Taking to Twitter in 2019, Laura said: “I DID IT! I’m a registered paramedic. Tonight marks my first shift as a paramedic.

“Wanted to do this for as long as I can remember. Never been so excited/nervous.”

Laura contracted Covid-19 last year, but luckily recovered.

Where is First Dates set?

First Dates will now be set in The Refinery, located in Manchester City’s financial district Spinningfields.

Filming of the 16th series had begun in March last year, but was halted due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The team resumed filming in September when restrictions were temporarily lifted.

Who is in the First Dates cast?

Fred Sirieix returns as the ever-charming maître d’hôtel.

Joining Fred is Merlin Griffiths and waiting staff CiCi Coleman and Grant Urquhart.

Meanwhile, newbies David, Fiona and Daniella have all worked in hospitality before being snapped up to star in the forthcoming series.

Daniella, 25, is from Manchester.

Fiona, 30, is originally from Huddersfield, and David, 28, has worked in hospitality since he was 13.

First Dates returns on Tuesday January 19 2021 at 10pm on C4.

Will you miss Laura Tott? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.