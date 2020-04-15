First Dates waitress Laura Tott tests positive for coronavirus

First Dates waitress Laura Tott has tested positive for coronavirus.

Laura became a fully registered paramedic in April last year and said she "kinda knew" she had the respiratory illness, but she was still stunned when the diagnosis was official.

Sharing a selfie on Instagram, she wrote: "Today's been a weird one, kinda knew I had contracted it but actually hearing the word 'positive' threw me a little."

What else did Laura Tott say?

"I know I've been quieter on social media recently but I've felt like absolute rubbish," she said.

"Never had any form of flu before so I'm not handling it well... Never slept so much! (sic)"

The star added her thanks to everyone staying at home to save lives and protect the NHS, and opened up about her early symptoms to "spread awareness".

She added: "Never slept so much!

"Just wanna thank every single person who is staying in their house and doing their bit still, let's all beat this Rona [expletive].

"Just wanna say that I am OK, just feels like a really bad cold, So I'm one of the lucky ones.

Coronavirus symptoms

"Wanna spread awareness, My first symptoms were complete loss of taste and smell.

"Then felt like I had sinusitis, I think these symptoms need to be taken way more seriously.

"I had no cough or fever at first, and still have no cough now.

"Stay safe and well everyone! Netflix recommendations welcome, it's gonna be a long week for me (sic)."

The reality star and paramedic recently commented on the weekly Thursday applause, which sees people stepping outside their home to clap for key workers across the UK.

What did she say?

She wrote: "That applause last night was unbelievable. Something I'll never forget.

"Even brought a tear to my eye!"

