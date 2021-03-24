The smiley and charming Fred Sirieix returns to Channel 4 this week (Wednesday March 24 2021) in the sixth series of First Dates Hotel – but who else is in the First Dates Hotel cast?

French maître d’hôtel heads a team of experienced staff who aim to make the dates go as smoothly as possible…

Episode one sees 24-year-old Thalia paired with Essex lad Jack, 25 – but will she get over her phobia of kissing?

The First Dates Hotel team are back for series six (Credit: Channel 4)

First Dates Hotel cast

First Dates Hotel series six was filmed at the Aquapetra Resort & Spa in Italy BEFORE the Covid-19 pandemic.

As a result, the cast were able to travel to the beautiful location to help hopeful singletons find love.

Fred Sirieix returns to the famous restaurant and hotel, alongside his famous waiting team.

Cast members include Merlin, Laura, Cici, Austin and Grant – see below for more about the team.

Fred Sirieix

Fred Sirieix is the French maître d’hôtel who oozes charm and genuinely seems to want the singletons to find love.

His sexy accent alone is enough to get the hopeful daters in the mood.

Fred trained to work in front of house at a Michelin-starred restaurant in France before moving to London.

After his likability won him the role on First Dates and First Dates Hotel on Channel 4, he starred in the hit ITV show Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip.

The 49-year-old star has also presented Million Pound Menu and Remarkable Places to Eat on BBC Two.

Fred is engaged to be married, and has two children with his previous partner.

His daughter Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix is a diver aiming for Olympic glory.

She recently won the BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year 2020.

First Dates Hotel cast: CiCi Coleman

CiCi Coleman also returns in series six of First Dates Hotel on Channel 4.

As well as being a hostess with the mostest, she also has several acting credits under her belt.

She trained at New York Film Academy, and she’s appeared in short films Beautiful Girls and Sleep.

As well as her job welcoming hopeful singletons on First Dates Hotel, CiCi is a trained Hot Pilates teacher.

She’s also appeared on Celebrity Coach Trip, All Star Driving School and CelebAbility.

CiCi Coleman is a waitress, actress and pilates teacher! We feel tired just thinking about her schedule! (Credit: Channel 4)

First Dates Hotel cast: Laura Tott

Laura Tott was sadly absent from the recent series of First Dates.

As a result of the restaurant moving to Manchester and Laura’s ‘real job’ as a paramedic, she wasn’t able to take part.

Luckily, as this sixth series of First Dates Hotel was filmed pre-COVID, she was able to fly to Italy and join the rest of the cast.

Laura, 26, appears as a waitress in the dating show.

As well as waitressing, Laura is a paramedic for the NHS.

Laura, from Surrey, works 12-hour shifts as a paramedic for West Midlands Ambulance Service covering the North Staffordshire area.

She completed three years of training to become a fully registered paramedic.

Laura contracted Covid-19 last year, but luckily recovered.

Laura was missing from First Dates, but is back for First Dates Hotel (Credit: Channel 4)

Grant Urquhart

Grant’s experience in hospitality working in pubs helped him land the Channel 4 job.

The waiter also provides some eye candy for the viewers!

He has theatre credits under his belt and regularly posts videos of himself singing and playing the guitar on social media.

The former York College student, 26, has said it was his experience as a waiter at The Biltmore Bar and Grill and The Cross Keys pub in York that helped him land the job on the C4 series.

Grant, who moved to London to study at the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts, says he has brought his “northern charm” to the show.

Grant Urquhart appears on First Dates Hotel (Credit: Channel 4)

Austin Ventour

Austin is an aspiring actor, model and an accomplished dancer.

He worked as an extra for a number of years before appearing on First Dates Hotel.

He has previous experience in the hospitality industry, working at both Jamie’s Italian and The Breakfast Club.

The Londoner, 26, is expecting his first child with long-term girlfriend Katie Moore, a make-up artist.

Austin Ventour flies to Italy for First Dates Hotel series six (Credit: Channel 4)

Merlin Griffiths

Merlin is the staff member who will work his magic behind the bar.

The 42-year-old has been a mixologist and bartender for more than 20 years.

He now owns his own bar and restaurant in north-west London called The Priory Tavern.

He’s been with partner Lucile for more than 10 years.

The couple met at a cocktail competition more than a decade ago, and they share one child together.

First Dates Hotel series six episode one

First Dates Hotel series six begins on Wednesday March 24 2021 at 9pm on Channel 4.

In episode one, viewers are introduced to 24-year-old Thalia, who has a string of unhappy relationships behind her.

She now has a phobia of kissing, but hopes the right man will change that.

Her date with 25-year-old Essex lad Jack gets off to a great start after they discover their shared love of sharks.

Could he be ‘The One’?

Meanwhile, 79-year-old Tony is looking for companionship after being widowed seven years ago.

He’s paired with the glamorous Lesley, a fellow East Ender.

But a surprising differing of political opinions threatens to derail their date late in the day…

We also meet Wiltshire-born horse lover Winston, who is “The Only Gay in the Village”.

He’s in for a shock, though, when the “other gay in the village” walks into the bar!

First Dates Hotel begins on Wednesday March 24 2021 at 9pm on Channel 4.

