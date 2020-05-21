First Dates Hotel star CiCi Coleman shows off incredible body transformation

CiCi Coleman from First Dates Hotel has stunned her followers on social media by revealing her incredible body transformation after gaining 3lbs.

The TV waitress shared before and after shots of herself in a bikini on Instagram as she opened up about the impact of the coronavirus lockdown on her mental wellbeing.

She explained in the caption of the pics, which she took four months apart: "The one of the left I remember looking at and feeling good about the fact that I'd lost 2lbs.

Cici Coleman showed off her body transformation on Instagram (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

"Now when I look at it, I remember what a bad headspace I was in and how stressed I was. I wasn't eating enough and was just trying to get through the day without crying.

How did CiCi achieve her body transformation?

"[Then I] had a word with myself, and started listening to lots of Oprah podcasts. I was meditating and got on top of my yoga practice [and then] completed my teaching training in Inferno Hot Pilates... spent time focusing on what I wanted around me and 'who' I wanted around me.

"Then pow, that little [bleep] called Lockdown presented itself."

Writing further, CiCi explained how the government's strict social distancing rules "poked" at her, mentally.

My new goal is to get on top of my eating.

"Some days I wake up and wanna dance around my living room, other days I wanna faceplant the floor," she continued. "Either way, it's not a touch on how [bleep] I was feeling in the picture on the left."

This month, CiCi said she spoke with pals about not seeing any results from her workouts.

Hot Pilates six times a week

"I've been moaning a bit to friends about how I'm not seeing any changes in my body even after all this working out," she told her followers.

"So I took my own advice that I give to my Hot Pilates Team and did a 'before and after'. I didn't realise how scary it was, but equally invigorating.

"The picture on the right is me 3lbs heavier. I took this this morning (Thursday, May 14). This is the result of taking six hot Pilates classes a week for the last six weeks, along with a diet full of lockdown snacking. (That fridge gets opened probably every hour).

"After seeing the above results, my new goal is to get on top of my eating also, and then who knows what can be achieved. Second goal is to stop being such a [bleep] about putting up a bikini pic."

CiCi is best known for staring alongside Fred Sirieix and his restaurant team in First Dates and First Dates Hotel.

The latter airs Thursdays at 9pm on Channel 4.

