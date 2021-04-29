Channel 4 viewers were left heartbroken over the latest episode of First Dates Hotel.

A handsome guest at the hotel horrified his date after revealing his mother had been murdered.

When Bengy was 15 years old, his babysitter at the time brutally killed his mother.

First Dates Hotel viewers were horrified by Bengy’s story (Credit: Channel 4)

First Dates Hotel viewers in shock

“My mum got murdered when I was fifteen,” confessed Bengy.

“The geezer that done it, I knew him. He used to pick me up from school and stuff.”

Lara appeared shocked by the revelation. As a result, she fought to hold back tears.

“Getting that phone call I’d say was the worst day of my life really.

“I just remember walking for miles and it’s like a black-and-white movie playing in your head of all the good times. It was surreal. It makes you question the world.”

“Happy times,” he gushed as he showed an old photo. “She’s beautiful man, that’s where I get it from.

“You can’t describe it. A piece of my soul feels like it’s missing.”

Lara replied: “When you’ve had something hurt you, you’ll use it to protect someone else.”

Lara couldn’t believe what she was hearing (Credit: Channel 4)

What did viewers say?

As Bengy shared his story, viewers raced to social media to share their thoughts.

“Bloody hell poor guy’s mum being murdered is horrific. Hope he gets on well with his date #firstdateshotel” said one viewer.

Dear dating gods, please let Lara & Bengi find happiness together & open up a therapy centre 🙏🏻 #firstdateshotel — Kelly Muggs (@kellyloumugg) April 28, 2021

A second tweeted: “Dear dating gods, please let Lara and Bengy find happiness together and open up a therapy centre!”

“That guy deserves happiness and more for what he’s been through. I really do hope it works out for the two of them,” gushed a third.

While a fourth added: “I wish them every happiness. What a lovely, inspiring couple. I hope they stay together!”

