Fans beside themselves as Ant & Dec tease I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2023

TV fans were left beside themselves with joy as Ant and Dec dropped the first teaser for this year’s I’m A Celeb… Get Me Out of Here!. The presenting pair shared a clip from the upcoming series on their social media account last night.

The clip, originally posted by ITV, gives viewers a hint of what might happen when it returns to our screens later this year.

But what can viewers expect from the show’s forthcoming season?

Hosts Ant and Dec have teased a peek at the upcoming season of the show (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Get ready to go down under… Ant & Dec tease I’m A Celeb ’23

Posting on their joint social media account, hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly shared a Twitter video from ITV. In the ten-second clip, viewers got to see the iconic I’m A Celebrity bridge, before cutting to a number of sun loungers in the sunshine.

‘Come away with us, far, far away…’, said the voiceover, hinting at a new theme to the show.

Get ready to go down under… The Jungle Retreat awaits pic.twitter.com/LymUEvoF5u — ITV (@ITV) October 14, 2023

This short but sweet tease of the show’s return was enough to get the fans frothing at the mouth.

Fans are excited to see the reality competition return to our screens (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb fans share excitement as new season is teased

In the comments below Ant and Dec’s post, a number of fans shared their excitement for the new season of the show.

“SO EXCITED,” exclaimed one fan, in all-caps.

“It’s coming back. Who will be our new campmates?” asked another.

“Always look forward to the new show every year!!!!!!” a third fan wrote.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, when the show is on

“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, when the show is on,” another said.

