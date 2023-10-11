I’m A Celebrity star issues health update after she’s rushed to hospital amid ‘funny turn’

I’m A Celebrity star Shaparak “Shappi” Khorsandi has shared the news that she was rushed to A&E yesterday (October 10) after having a “funny turn”.

Shappi appeared on the 2017 version of the Ant and Dec-fronted show alongside the likes of Georgia Toffolo and Rebekah Vardy.

The stand-up comic was due to be performing at the Cheltenham Literature Festival, and apologised to her fans after cancelling the gig due to her illness.

The star was on I’m A Celebrity back in 2017 (Credit: YouTube)

I’m A Celebrity news: Star rushed to hospital

Shaparak, who was a campmate in the 2017, shared the news of her illness on Twitter. She said: “I had a funny turn this morning and ended up in an A&E with a very disappointing vending machine.”

Sharing a picture of her Cheltenham gig poster, she added: “Gutted I had to cancel this. Forgive me if you were coming.”

Shaparak later responded to fans after they sent well wishes.

Asked if she was on the mend, the comic replied to one fan and said: “Thank you, yes. Tree pollen is my new enemy.”

She replied later on revealing that she’d actually suffered a panic attack. “Bless you,” she replied to another fan. “I’m pretending it was an asthma attack but it was a mass panic attack.”

I had a funny turn this morning and ended up in an A & E with a very disappointing vending machine. Gutted I had to cancel this. Forgive me if you were coming @CheltLitFest pic.twitter.com/GWz4iRpTjI — Shaparak Khorsandi شاپرک خرسندی (@ShappiKhorsandi) October 10, 2023

I’m A Celeb stint was ‘a bit sad’

After appearing on I’m A Celebrity, Shaparak revealed that she hadn’t really enjoyed it, hinting that she failed to bond with her campmates.

Speaking on Jay Rayner’s Out To Lunch podcast, she said: “It was just all a bit sad.” The star added: “It felt like school again where, you know, I’m not one of the sporty ones. I’m not one of the pretty girls. And so I’m just a log. I might as well have been one of the logs for them.”

