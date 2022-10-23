Family Fortunes host Gino D’Acampo has confessed some surprising plans for his next family holiday – and if we were his kids we’d be very afraid.

The Family Fortunes star shares two sons, Rocco and Luciano, and a daughter, Mia, nine, with his wife, Jessica.

We’ve seen some of the family make an appearance on his shows, including ITV’s Gino’s Italian Family.

The cheeky TV chef, who viewers can also catch on Gino’s Italy Like Mamma Used to Make tonight (October 23), has opened up about his wishes and desires for his next dose of quality family time.

Speaking to The Times, Gino opened up about the plans he has for his next holiday with his family.

Family Fortunes host Gino D’Acampo reveals holiday plans

“I do want to take my family on an extreme survival holiday, in which they give you nothing but a knife and you have to find somewhere to sleep, build fires and so on for a week.

“I want to make my children realise that travel isn’t just about fancy hotels and restaurants — it would be a fun challenge,” he added.

Despite his wish to take his children on a wild trip away, Gino’s childhood holidays were a little different.

He explained: “My father used to take us to a beach town called Palinuro, in Campania, southern Italy, from June 1 until the first week of September — it was one long, beautiful break.”

Gino revealed that they stayed on a campsite for two months and said his “whole family — aunties, grandmother” would arrive in six or seven caravans.

He added that it was just like being at home as his mum brought “all her pots and pans along”.

Gino on his favourite child

Meanwhile, it comes after Gino confessed which of his children is his favourite.

Speaking in an interview earlier this year, chef Gino was asked which of the dishes on his restaurant menu he likes best when he made the comparison.

He replied: “Look, that question is like asking me: ‘Which one is your favourite child?’ I can answer to that easier than which one is my favourite dish.”

When they asked which child is indeed his favourite, he responded: “My little girl is my favourite child!

“It’s an impossible question because it also depends on how you feel on the day. Right now, I fancy fish, because yesterday I had meat. But tomorrow, I don’t fancy fish I fancy meat.”

Elsewhere, Gino recently shared the secret to his happy marriage.

He said to the Daily Star: “We allow each other to have our own lives, and that means going on holiday with our friends.

“My wife goes for dinner with male friends and I go for dinner with female friends or business friends. We are very relaxed.”

Family Fortunes is on tonight (October 23) at 6.30pm on ITV, followed by Gino’s Italy Like Mamma Used to Make at 7.30pm.

