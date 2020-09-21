Gino d'acampo family fortunes
Family Fortunes: Gino D’Acampo divides viewers as new host

Some thought the Italian chef made it hilarious

By Richard Bell

Family Fortunes viewers were divided over new presenter Gino D’Acampo as the new series got underway last night.

The ITV game show returned to screens on Sunday (September 20) evening for all-new episodes hosted by the Italian favourite.

Gino D’Acampo is the new host of Family Fortunes (Credit: ITV)

What did Family Fortunes viewers think of Gino D’Acampo?

It seems those watching at home were torn over TV chef Gino being on the show, in a role previously held by stars including Les Dennis and Bob Monkhouse.

On Twitter, a number of viewers heaped praise on the ‘brilliant’ new host, whom they thought made Family Fortunes hilarious.

Gino D’acampo divided viewers as the show returned on Sunday (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Family Fortunes host Gino D’Acampo offers Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip update

One said: “@Ginofantastico loved your first #FamilyFortunes tonight, congratulations on a job well done!”

Another put: “Just catching up with #familyfortunes with @Ginofantastico. Brilliant host and very funny. Looking forward to next week.”

A third wrote: “Fair play to @Ginofantastico, he’s brilliant presenting this, so funny.”

Loved your first Family Fortunes tonight, congratulations on a job well done!

“Fully loving @Ginofantastico on #FamilyFortunes tonight!” said a fourth viewer. “Such a fitting presenter for the show, got our entire flat creasing throughout.”

A fifth tweeted: “I don’t know why everyone is slating Gino, I thought it was really entertaining #GinoDAcampo #FamilyFortunes.”

Others weren’t so keen on Gino presenting Family Fortunes. Some said they had to turn over, while some called for ITV to reinstate former host Les Dennis.

“Used to like #FamilyFortunes but this is embarrassing,” wrote one on Twitter. “Gino, don’t give up your day job. Had to switch off.”

“Seriously, I’m going to switch off,” admitted another, adding: “I’ve tried, it’s not for me. Sorry @Ginofantastico.”

“#FamilyFortunes bring back Les Dennis,” someone else tweeted.

Gino D’Acampo feels ‘delighted’ to be presenting

Speaking ahead of the launch of Family Fortunes, Gino said of his new role: “I am delighted that ITV asked me to be the host that is bringing back Family Fortunes to the British public, following in the footsteps of some legendary presenters.

Read more: Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip: Gino D’Acampo teases Christmas special

“It’s a much beloved show in the USA, and around the world, and I cannot wait to get going and add more laughs to this format.”

It’s not the first time Gino has been on Family Fortunes. The Road Trip star once featured with his family on the All Stars version, hosted by Vernon Kay.

What did you think of it? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

