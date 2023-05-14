Eurovision UK star Mae Muller breaks silence following defeat: ‘Not the result we hoped’

Mae Muller, the UK’s entry to this year’s Eurovision, has broken her silence after coming second to last in the song contest.

The finals took place last night (May 13), at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena, but the UK came 25th out of 26 with Mae’s I Wrote A Song. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to gain any popularity with the other country’s voters.

Mae Muller performed I Wrote A Song (Credit: Splash News)

Mae Muller breaks silence on Eurovision defeat

Tweeting after the dramatic defeat, Mae said: “I just want to say thank you. I know I joke a lot but we really put our all into the last few months, not the result we hoped for but so proud of everyone & what we achieved on this journey. Congrats to all the countries, I’ll never forget this journey and I love you all.”

i just want to say thank u x i know i joke a lot but we really put our all into the last few months, not the result we hoped for but so proud of everyone & what we achieved on this journey. Congrats to all the countries, I’ll never forget this journey and I love you all. ❤️ — Mae Muller (@maemuller_) May 14, 2023

It’s worth remembering that nobody votes against anybody in the show. The system lets voters decide who they like the most, and there were lots of entries to choose from in the female pop genre at this year’s event. Since the show wrapped up, though, viewers have been left disgruntled after the winner has actually already won before.

Fans have demanded a change to the format, issuing the same complaint to Eurovision bosses. The 26 acts battled it out to win the trophy, but Sweden’s Loreen bagged a massive 583 points. The Tattoo singer was the first woman, and the second person, to win the competition twice. The first time was in 2012. She’s obviously doing something right!

Sweden’s Loreen won in 2012, and 2023 (Credit: Splash News)

Eurovision fans issue plea to bosses

But, despite it being the taking part that counts, fans have hit out at the fact entries can compete more than once. One person fumed on Twitter: “I’m so gutted. Yes I’m the loser that thinks someone that’s won before shouldn’t be allowed to enter again. Give someone else a chance had it been another artist I wouldn’t have cared!”

And they weren’t alone! Another fan mused: “I think people who won the Eurovision before shouldn’t be representing their country for a second time. Perhaps it’s well planned; next year is ABBA 50th anniversary.”

Another third said: “Not fair, Loreen wins again,” as a fourth quipped: “Loreen won again? Are you for real? There are over 22 countries attending every year & it’s always the same countries that win.”

