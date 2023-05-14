Kate, Princess of Wales stuns Eurovision viewers as she shows off talent in appearance

It was a Eurovision full of surprises, not least as there was a cameo from Kate, Princess of Wales.

Kate joined last year’s winning entry, the Kalush Orchestra, and showed off her piano playing skills. The surprise appearance of the Princess of Wales showed a strong display of unity with Ukraine, who won the competition last year. The UK, who came second last year, hosted the competition in Liverpool as Ukraine’s war in Russia continued to rage.

Kate, Princess of Wales makes appearance at Eurovision final

Kalush Orchestra opened the grand finale with their winning track, Stefania. Kate, 41, provided a few bars on the piano. She was seen playing in the Crimson Drawing Room of Windsor Castle.

Kate stuns with her piano-playing skills (Credit: BBC)

Taking to Instagram after the cameo, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ account captioned the post: “A pleasure to join @kalush.official in a special performance of last year’s winning @eurovision entry. Enjoy the show, Liverpool!”

Fans were left stunned at seeing Kate flaunt her musical skills, and were quick to race to the comment to praise her.

She’s so talented!!! Photographer, pianist, princess!

“Amazing… What can’t she do?!” one person wrote.

“She’s so talented!!! Photographer, pianist, princess,” said a second.

Kate Middleton’s piano playing abilities thrilled fans (Credit: Splash News)

“Absolutely brilliant!” agreed a third. “My eight year old daughter who is slowly learning the piano was SO excited to know she had something in common with Princess Catherine. Very inspiring.”

“Class act. Powerful message. Perfectly done. We stand with Ukraine!” wrote a fourth.

Even Holly Willoughby was blown away by the surprise performance. “Well this is incredible!” she wrote.

Who won the song contest this year?

Hannah Waddingham hosted this year’s show, alongside Alesha Dixon and Julia Sanina. Graham Norton was back on commentary. Swedish entry Loreen won last night with her performance of Tattoo. She previously won the contest in 2012.

Meanwhile, Kaarija, Finland’s eccentric entry, came second. Israel’s Noa Kirel came third. Mae Muller represented the UK with her upbeat pop track ‘I Wrote A Song’. Sadly, she came in 25th place – second from bottom.

Kate’s Eurovision came just a week after the Windsor clan was on full display for King Charles III’s coronation.

Kate Middleton looked stunning at the coronation (Credit: Splash News)

King Charles and Queen Camilla were officially crowned during Saturday’s (May 6) coronation. Celebrations also continued on Sunday at the coronation concert, which saw many stars perform live on stage in front of the royals.

People adored Kate’s regal look, and gushed about her matching look with her eight-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte. Kate wore a formal robe alongside a dress by favoured designer Alexander McQueen. The dress had fine embroidery with a rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs, representing each nation. The royal also surprised onlookers by forgoing a tiara, instead choosing to wear a Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen headpiece.

The silver headpiece looked more like a flower crown, made to look like leaves. And in adorable fashion, Princess Charlotte wore a matching headpiece in addition to her own Alexander McQueen outfit.

