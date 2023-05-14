Gutted Eurovision viewers make same complaint about contest as UK misses out on win

Eurovision 2023 fans were left fuming at their TV screens during the grand final – and have all made the same complaint about the show.

The hit music competition’s grand final kicked off on Saturday night (May 13) at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool – after the UK was chosen to host on behalf of Ukraine. And it’s safe to say it was a spectacular night, full of jaw-dropping routines and poptastic performances.

However, following the result, plenty of UK fans were not too happy – and all issued the same complaint to Eurovision bosses.

Eurovision was back with a bang on Saturday (Credit: BBC)

Sweden crowned Eurovision 2023 champs

On Saturday, 26 acts took to the stage and gave it everything in a bid to be crowned the Eurovision 2023 champions and walk away with the snazzy trophy. Ultimately, Sweden’s entry Loreen was crowned the champ – bagging a huge 583 points while making history at the same time. The Tattoo hitmaker has become the first woman, and only the second person, to win Eurovision twice.

Loreen won again? are you for real?

However sadly, the UK’s entry Mae Muller placed 25th out of 26. But the UK can certainly be proud of the pop star’s epic performance! Nonetheless, fans of the hit show are not too impressed with the results – especially since Loreen has already won the competition – back in 2012.

Mae placed 25th out of 26 (Credit: BBC)

Eurovision fans issue same demand

Taking to Twitter, one person fumed: “I think people who won the Eurovision before shouldn’t be representing their country for a second time. Perhaps it’s well planned; next year is ABBA 50th anniversary.”

Echoing their thoughts, someone else added: “I’m so gutted. Yes I’m the loser that thinks someone that’s won before shouldn’t be allowed to enter again. Give someone else a chance had it been another artist I wouldn’t had cared!”

Viewers said it’s ‘not fair’ Loreen won again (Credit: BBC)

“If you’ve entered Eurovision before, I don’t think you should be able to enter again,” proclaimed a third person. The same user then added: “Let alone if you’ve won it before.”

Another viewer said: “Not fair, Loreen wins again,” as a fifth quipped: “Loreen won again? Are you for real? There are over 22 countries attending every year & it’s always the same countries that win.”

