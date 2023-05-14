Eurovision UK entry Mae Muller with co-hosts Hannah Waddingham and Graham Norton
TV

Gutted Eurovision viewers make same complaint about contest as UK misses out on win

Fans were not too impressed...

By Joey Crutchley

Eurovision 2023 fans were left fuming at their TV screens during the grand final – and have all made the same complaint about the show.

The hit music competition’s grand final kicked off on Saturday night (May 13) at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool – after the UK was chosen to host on behalf of Ukraine. And it’s safe to say it was a spectacular night, full of jaw-dropping routines and poptastic performances.

However, following the result, plenty of UK fans were not too happy – and all issued the same complaint to Eurovision bosses.

Eurovision 2023 hosts on stage
Eurovision was back with a bang on Saturday (Credit: BBC)

Sweden crowned Eurovision 2023 champs

On Saturday, 26 acts took to the stage and gave it everything in a bid to be crowned the Eurovision 2023 champions and walk away with the snazzy trophy. Ultimately, Sweden’s entry Loreen was crowned the champ – bagging a huge 583 points while making history at the same time. The Tattoo hitmaker has become the first woman, and only the second person, to win Eurovision twice.

Loreen won again? are you for real?

However sadly, the UK’s entry Mae Muller placed 25th out of 26. But the UK can certainly be proud of the pop star’s epic performance! Nonetheless, fans of the hit show are not too impressed with the results – especially since Loreen has already won the competition – back in 2012.

Eurovision UK entry Mae Muller on stage
Mae placed 25th out of 26 (Credit: BBC)

Eurovision fans issue same demand

Taking to Twitter, one person fumed: “I think people who won the Eurovision before shouldn’t be representing their country for a second time. Perhaps it’s well planned; next year is ABBA 50th anniversary.”

Echoing their thoughts, someone else added: “I’m so gutted. Yes I’m the loser that thinks someone that’s won before shouldn’t be allowed to enter again. Give someone else a chance had it been another artist I wouldn’t had cared!”

Eurovision 2023 winner Loreen
Viewers said it’s ‘not fair’ Loreen won again (Credit: BBC)

“If you’ve entered Eurovision before, I don’t think you should be able to enter again,” proclaimed a third person. The same user then added: “Let alone if you’ve won it before.”

Another viewer said: “Not fair, Loreen wins again,” as a fifth quipped: “Loreen won again? Are you for real? There are over 22 countries attending every year & it’s always the same countries that win.”

Read more: BBC facing complaints over Eurovision coverage

YouTube video player

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

BBC Eurovision Song Contest Mae Muller

Trending Articles

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby during different outings
Holly Willoughby shares gushing tribute on Instagram for family occasion amid Phillip Schofield ‘fallout’ claims
Strictly Come Dancing star Pasha Kovalev on This Morning
Former Strictly star Pasha Kovalev makes shock admission about fans’ behaviour towards him
Mel Giedroyc smiling at BAFTAs and during Eurovision final
Mel Giedroyc steals the show with behaviour during Eurovision final
Les Dennis smirking with Amanda Holden looking serious
Les Dennis leaves fans in hysterics as he’s accused of making subtle ‘dig’ at ex Amanda Holden
I'm A Celebrity star Dean Gaffney in camp
I’m A Celebrity star Dean Gaffney reveals show’s medical team ‘saved his life’ after their discovery in tests
Coronation Street's Aaron, Abi, the Coronation Street logo and background of the Rovers
Coronation Street fan theory: Abi is plotting revenge and will bring Aaron down