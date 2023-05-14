Mae Muller performing in Eurovision final
TV

Eurovision viewers call out ‘issue’ with Mae Muller’s performance in final following defeat

'Could barely hear her!'

By Kimberley Bond

Mae Muller missed out on winning the Eurovision Song Contest for the UK during last night’s final.

Mae was the final performer of the night, and was ready to belt out her poppy hit, I Wrote A Song.

But for whatever reason, the 25-year-old’s performance didn’t translate to points from voters. The UK ended up languishing at the bottom of the leaderboard alongside Germany. However, some Eurovision fans have taken to Twitter with their beliefs why Mae didn’t make the top. And many believe it was down to poor audio quality.

Mae Muller performing in Eurovision final
Many felt Mae’s performance was too quiet (Credit: BBC)

Mae Muller during Eurovision final

One detective wrote: “Mae Muller’s microphone level was set too low, it was below the level of the backing track, so she was heard to hear and her vocals didn’t punch through.”

A second person agreed: “Mae Muller should’ve placed much higher than second last. It’s a pity her microphone was set lower than the backing track. Could barely hear her.”

Mae Muller performing in Eurovision final
Mae placed second from bottom (Credit: BBC)

Sounded like whoever was in charge of Mae Muller’s mixing desk had the vocals cut down to nothing,” said a third. “Could barely hear her!” 

It’s a pity her microphone was set lower than the backing track. Could barely hear her.

Mae Muller isn’t a bad singer and our song this year is incredibly catchy,” wrote a fourth. “But she had no performance at all on stage and her mic seemed really quiet. Like you could barely hear her over her music.”

Who won the song contest?

Instead, Swedish superstar Loreen had the most votes with her club banger, Tattoo. It’s the second time the star has won Eurovision, having previously taken home top prize in 2012.

Loreen winning Eurovision contest
Loreen was crowned winner (Credit: Splash News)

Meanwhile, Finland act Käärijä with their Cha Cha Cha came a close second. Another talking point of the night was Alesha Dixon’s unique dresses.

The BGT judge, who hosted alongside Hannah Waddingham, wore a tight yellow dress with large cut-outs. She also wore a blue cut-out dress. However, viewers were left with very mixed opinions.

Read more: Kate, Princess of Wales stuns Eurovision viewers as she shows off talent in appearance

Mae Muller - I Wrote A Song (LIVE) | United Kingdom 🇬🇧 | Grand Final | Eurovision 2023

