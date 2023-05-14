Eurovision viewers distracted by Alesha Dixon’s appearance last night

Eurovision viewers were divided over Alesha Dixon and her dress choices during last night’s final.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge hosted the final with Hannah Waddingham and Julia Sanina. Graham Norton also hosted. While all three female hosts looked stunning in the gowns, Alesha’s dress choices set tongues wagging on Twitter. One of her dresses featured a large cut out and spikes. Meanwhile, another was blue and featured a high thigh split.

She first wore the blue cut out gown at the start of the show. Later in the programme, Alesha was seen in a gold number.

Alesha wore a tight yellow dress for the final (Credit: BBC)

Alesha Dixon at Eurovision

Some adored the dresses. One person wrote: “Alesha Dixon’s dress is stunning btw.”

I see Alesha Dixon turned up…pity her dress didn’t

A second agreed: “Alesha Dixon has an amazing dress omg!”

“Alesha Dixon is absolute 11/10 in that dress!” said a third. A fourth wisecracked: “Alesha’s dress is so so scandalous.”

The judges went all out for their finale outfits (Credit: BBC)

However, others weren’t such big fans of the unique design of the gold dress. “Alesha is back in her happy place of giant bits of wrapping paper as part of her dress,” one viewer sniped.

“I think Alesha came last in the dress stakes,” said a second. “It’s not very flattering or elegant, especially next to the other hosts gowns.”

“I see Alesha Dixon turned up… pity her dress didn’t,” bitched a third.

Alesha’s blue dress divided viewers too (Credit: BBC)

Who won Eurovision 2023?

The song contest was won by Swedish entry Loreen, who previously won the contest in 2012. Finland’s Käärijä came a close second with their upbeat hit Cha Cha Cha.

Eurovision also saw a cameo from the British royal family. Kate played the piano to accompany last year’s champions, Kalush Orchestra, in their opening number for the show.

Taking to Instagram after the cameo, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ account captioned the post: “A pleasure to join @kalush.official in a special performance of last year’s winning @eurovision entry. Enjoy the show, Liverpool!”

