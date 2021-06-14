The BBC has confirmed 30 names as pundits for its Euro 2020 coverage.
They include a range of pros and ex pros, some of whom have gone on to football management, and across several nationalities.
Here’s a rundown of the Euro 2020 BBC punditry line up you can expect to see during the next few weeks.
Euro 2020 BBC presenters line-up: Gary Lineker
Former England star Gary Lineker fronts Euro 2020 for the BBC.
Read more: Why is it called Euro 2020 and not Euro 2021?
Just weeks ago the Match of the Day host left his role at BT Sport as their Champions League presenter.
Gary, 60, scored 330 goals in his career – including 48 for England – but didn’t even pick up a yellow or red card.
View this post on Instagram
Gabby Logan
Gabby, 48, joins Gary as a presenter for Euro 2020 for the BBC.
She continues as stand-in anchor for Match of the Day.
You may also recognise Gabby as the presenter of the Invictus Games, the World Athletics Championships and even The One Show.
Mark Chapman
Broadcaster Mark, 47, is also a presenter for the tournament.
He is also known for hosting Match of the Day 2, Final Score, the Olympics and on Radio 5 Live.
Read more: Euros 2021: Why was Euro 96 so special for England and why did it capture the hearts of the nation?
Born in Rochdale, Mark is also a huge American football fan and has presented The NFL Show and NFL This Week.
BBC Euro 2020 presenters: Eilidh Barbour
38-year-old Eilidh replaced Hazel Irvine as the BBC’s main presenter of golf in 2017.
She also worked on the Women’s World Cup in 2019.
Eilidh has previously filled in for Dan Walker as presenter on Football Focus.
Euro 2020 BBC pundits line-up: Alex Scott
Former Arsenal right-back Alex, 36, made 140 appearances for England and represented Great Britain at the 2012 London Olympics.
Euro 2020 on the BBC: Charlie Adam
Captain of Dundee, 35-year-old Charlie has been capped 26 times by Scotland.
He’s previously played for Rangers, Blackpool, Liverpool and Stoke.
Nathan Blake
Former Cardiff, Bolton and Wolves forward Nathan picked up 30 caps for Wales during his career. He scored four goals for Wales.
Karen Carney
Former winger Karen, 33, played for England 144 times between 2005 and 2019, scoring 32 goals.
She represented Great Britain five times in 2012.
James Collins
Defender James, 37, was a standout for Cardiff, West Ham and Aston Villa.
He lined up for Wales on 51 occasions.
Dion Dublin
Now a presenter on Homes Under the Hammer, Dion turned out four times for England.
He also played for Coventry, Aston Villa and Norwich.
Euro 2020 on the BBC: Cesc Fabregas
Spain star Cesc, 34, currently plays for Monaco following successful spells with Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea.
He was capped 110 times for Spain before 2006 and 2016.
Rio Ferdinand
Rio, married to ex TOWIE cast member Kate, played for England 81 times.
Read more: Euros 2021: All the ITV football pundits from Ashley Cole to Graeme Souness
He was the youngest defender to play for England when he made his international debut in 1997.
Christian Fuchs
Christian is a former player for Leicester and former captain of Austria.
He has played for his country 78 times, scoring one goal.
View this post on Instagram
Rob Green
Rob, 41, played in goal for England on 12 occasions.
He was initially first choice for the position during the 2010 World Cup.
Rob also stopped shots for Norwich, West Ham, QPR and Leeds during his career.
Mark Hughes
Now 57, Mark was appointed to his first managerial job – of Wales – while he was still playing club football for Southampton, Everton and Blackburn.
He was in charge of the team for five years between 1999 and 2004.
Mark also played 72 times for the national team, putting away 16 goals.
Jermaine Jenas
Jermaine, 38, regularly offers his expert analysis as a pundit.
He is also a presenter for The One Show.
He won 21 caps for England during his playing days and scored one international goal.
Martin Keown
Arsenal favourite Martin, 54, played 43 times for England between 1992 and 2002.
He went to the 1998 and 2oo2 World Cups (but did not play) and Euro 2000.
Shelley Kerr
Currently the English Football Association’s technical lead for women’s national teams, Shelley was formerly a player and head coach for Scotland women’s national team.
Jurgen Klinsmann
As a player, former Spurs striker Jurgen won the World Cup in 1990 and Euro 1996.
As a manager, he steered Germany to third place at the 2006 World Cup.
James McFadden
Previously assistant manager of Scotland between 2018 and 2019, James also played for the national team 48 times.
James scored 15 goals for Scotland.
View this post on Instagram
Euro 2020 on the BBC: Clinton Morrison
Clinton, 42, turned out 36 times and scored nine times for the Republic of Ireland during his playing days.
He does media work for Sky Sports and has also been a football pundit for Channel 5.
Danny Murphy
He made nine appearances for England between 2001 and 2003.
Danny also provides football analysis for talkSPORT.
He split from wife Joanna Taylor – of Hollyoaks fame – in 2019.
Pat Nevin
Winger Pat won 28 caps for Scotland and played during the Euro 1992 tournament.
He made his last international appearance in 1996.
Euro 2020 on the BBC: Micah Richards
Brummie Micah was called up and played for England 13 times during his career on the pitch.
He was also selected as one of three over-aged players picked to play for Great Britain at the 2012 Summer Olympics.
And he’s been on Celebrity Gogglebox.
View this post on Instagram
Robbie Savage
Long-locked Robbie, 46, won 39 caps for Wales before abruptly retiring from international football in 2005.
He also played for Leicester, Birmingham and Derby at club level.
Euro 2020 on the BBC: Alan Shearer
One-time England talisman Alan, 50, played 63 times and scored 30 goals for the team.
A hero for England at Euro 1996 where he won the Golden Boot, he also played at the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000.
Chris Sutton
Chris was a prolific striker for Norwich, Blackburn and Celtic. However, he only won one cap for England, in 1997.
Chris Waddle
One of the most skilful players to grace the England team sheet, Chris played 62 times for England.
He scored six international goals.
Chris was in the squads for the 1986 and 1990 World Cups, as well as Euro 1988.
Euro 2020 on the BBC: Ashley Williams
Welsh star Ashley was born in Wolverhampton and has played for Swansea and Everton. Now retired, he made 86 appearances for Wales.
And a late change to the BBC starting line up… Thierry Henry
French legend Thierry was due to provide expert analysis for the BBC.
However, according to reports, he decided to contribute to Belgium’s preparations for the tournament instead.
Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.