The BBC has confirmed 30 names as pundits for its Euro 2020 coverage.

They include a range of pros and ex pros, some of whom have gone on to football management, and across several nationalities.

Here’s a rundown of the Euro 2020 BBC punditry line up you can expect to see during the next few weeks.

Gary Lineker is known as the BBC’s face of football (Credit: YouTube)

Euro 2020 BBC presenters line-up: Gary Lineker

Former England star Gary Lineker fronts Euro 2020 for the BBC.

Just weeks ago the Match of the Day host left his role at BT Sport as their Champions League presenter.

Gary, 60, scored 330 goals in his career – including 48 for England – but didn’t even pick up a yellow or red card.

Gabby Logan

Gabby, 48, joins Gary as a presenter for Euro 2020 for the BBC.

She continues as stand-in anchor for Match of the Day.

You may also recognise Gabby as the presenter of the Invictus Games, the World Athletics Championships and even The One Show.

Mark Chapman is an experienced sports broadcaster (Credit: YouTube)

Mark Chapman

Broadcaster Mark, 47, is also a presenter for the tournament.

He is also known for hosting Match of the Day 2, Final Score, the Olympics and on Radio 5 Live.

Born in Rochdale, Mark is also a huge American football fan and has presented The NFL Show and NFL This Week.

Eilidh Barbour will present for the Beeb (Credit: YouTube)

BBC Euro 2020 presenters: Eilidh Barbour

38-year-old Eilidh replaced Hazel Irvine as the BBC’s main presenter of golf in 2017.

She also worked on the Women’s World Cup in 2019.

Eilidh has previously filled in for Dan Walker as presenter on Football Focus.

Alex Scott is also recognisable for her stint on Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: YouTube)

Euro 2020 BBC pundits line-up: Alex Scott

Former Arsenal right-back Alex, 36, made 140 appearances for England and represented Great Britain at the 2012 London Olympics.

Charlie Adam played many times for Scotland (Credit: YouTube)

Euro 2020 on the BBC: Charlie Adam

Captain of Dundee, 35-year-old Charlie has been capped 26 times by Scotland.

He’s previously played for Rangers, Blackpool, Liverpool and Stoke.

Nathan Blake

Former Cardiff, Bolton and Wolves forward Nathan picked up 30 caps for Wales during his career. He scored four goals for Wales.

Karen Carney has done her bit for England teams (Credit: YouTube)

Karen Carney

Former winger Karen, 33, played for England 144 times between 2005 and 2019, scoring 32 goals.

She represented Great Britain five times in 2012.

James Collins

Defender James, 37, was a standout for Cardiff, West Ham and Aston Villa.

He lined up for Wales on 51 occasions.

Dion Dublin comes with plenty of experience and insight (Credit: YouTube)

Dion Dublin

Now a presenter on Homes Under the Hammer, Dion turned out four times for England.

He also played for Coventry, Aston Villa and Norwich.

Spanish standout Cesc Fabregas (Credit: YouTube)

Euro 2020 on the BBC: Cesc Fabregas

Spain star Cesc, 34, currently plays for Monaco following successful spells with Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea.

He was capped 110 times for Spain before 2006 and 2016.

A long-term player for England: Rio Ferdinand (Credit: YouTube)

Rio Ferdinand

Rio, married to ex TOWIE cast member Kate, played for England 81 times.

He was the youngest defender to play for England when he made his international debut in 1997.

Ex Austria star Christian Fuchs (Credit: YouTube)

Christian Fuchs

Christian is a former player for Leicester and former captain of Austria.

He has played for his country 78 times, scoring one goal.

Rob Green

Rob, 41, played in goal for England on 12 occasions.

He was initially first choice for the position during the 2010 World Cup.

Rob also stopped shots for Norwich, West Ham, QPR and Leeds during his career.

Mark Hughes has done it all for Wales (Credit: YouTube)

Mark Hughes

Now 57, Mark was appointed to his first managerial job – of Wales – while he was still playing club football for Southampton, Everton and Blackburn.

He was in charge of the team for five years between 1999 and 2004.

Mark also played 72 times for the national team, putting away 16 goals.

A familiar face to BBC viewers (Credit: YouTube)

Jermaine Jenas

Jermaine, 38, regularly offers his expert analysis as a pundit.

He is also a presenter for The One Show.

He won 21 caps for England during his playing days and scored one international goal.

Martin will be shoring up BBC punditry (Credit: YouTube)

Martin Keown

Arsenal favourite Martin, 54, played 43 times for England between 1992 and 2002.

He went to the 1998 and 2oo2 World Cups (but did not play) and Euro 2000.

Scottish Shelley will be offering her views (Credit: YouTube)

Shelley Kerr

Currently the English Football Association’s technical lead for women’s national teams, Shelley was formerly a player and head coach for Scotland women’s national team.

Jurgen is a football legend for Germany (Credit: YouTube)

Jurgen Klinsmann

As a player, former Spurs striker Jurgen won the World Cup in 1990 and Euro 1996.

As a manager, he steered Germany to third place at the 2006 World Cup.

James was once Scotland’s assistant manager (Credit: YouTube)

James McFadden

Previously assistant manager of Scotland between 2018 and 2019, James also played for the national team 48 times.

James scored 15 goals for Scotland.

Euro 2020 on the BBC: Clinton Morrison

Clinton, 42, turned out 36 times and scored nine times for the Republic of Ireland during his playing days.

He does media work for Sky Sports and has also been a football pundit for Channel 5.

Danny Murphy is an established BBC football anaylst (Credit: YouTube)

Danny Murphy

He made nine appearances for England between 2001 and 2003.

Danny also provides football analysis for talkSPORT.

He split from wife Joanna Taylor – of Hollyoaks fame – in 2019.

Pat Nevin will no doubt be backing Scotland at Euro 2020 (Credit: YouTube)

Pat Nevin

Winger Pat won 28 caps for Scotland and played during the Euro 1992 tournament.

He made his last international appearance in 1996.

He’s the man with the unmistakable laugh (Credit: YouTube)

Euro 2020 on the BBC: Micah Richards

Brummie Micah was called up and played for England 13 times during his career on the pitch.

He was also selected as one of three over-aged players picked to play for Great Britain at the 2012 Summer Olympics.

And he’s been on Celebrity Gogglebox.

Robbie Savage

Long-locked Robbie, 46, won 39 caps for Wales before abruptly retiring from international football in 2005.

He also played for Leicester, Birmingham and Derby at club level.

Alan Shearer is among the greatest ever to have played for England (Credit: YouTube)

Euro 2020 on the BBC: Alan Shearer

One-time England talisman Alan, 50, played 63 times and scored 30 goals for the team.

A hero for England at Euro 1996 where he won the Golden Boot, he also played at the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000.

Euro 2020 pundit Chris Sutton played once for England (Credit: YouTube)

Chris Sutton

Chris was a prolific striker for Norwich, Blackburn and Celtic. However, he only won one cap for England, in 1997.

Midfield maestro Chris Waddle (Credit: YouTube)

Chris Waddle

One of the most skilful players to grace the England team sheet, Chris played 62 times for England.

He scored six international goals.

Chris was in the squads for the 1986 and 1990 World Cups, as well as Euro 1988.

Ashley Williams was an anchor for Wales (Credit: YouTube)

Euro 2020 on the BBC: Ashley Williams

Welsh star Ashley was born in Wolverhampton and has played for Swansea and Everton. Now retired, he made 86 appearances for Wales.

Thierry Henry will NOT be appearing for the Beeb, according to reports (Credit: YouTube)

And a late change to the BBC starting line up… Thierry Henry

French legend Thierry was due to provide expert analysis for the BBC.

However, according to reports, he decided to contribute to Belgium’s preparations for the tournament instead.

