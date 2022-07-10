Emma Willis gave a very honest insight into her 14-year marriage to musician husband Matt Willis earlier this year.

The pair wed in 2008 and have three children together – Ace, Isabelle and Trixie.

Emma, who is 46, revealed that she suffers from bouts of jealousy in their marriage but insists that it’s completely normal.

Gorgeous Emma and husband Matt Willis have been married since 2014 (Credit: SplashNews)

Emma Willis on jealousy over husband Matt

The TV host presents Cooking With The Stars on the ITV, and made the shock revelation whilst discussing her marriage in a recent interview.

The star admitted that she wouldn’t want to see husband Matt, 39, join the Strictly Come Dancing cast, despite his dancing skills.

She added that her spouse is an “amazing dancer” but she didn’t want him “grinding against hot women”.

In the same interview, Emma confessed to getting a touch of jealousy but insisted the feelings are normal. She explained: “I do get jealous, but I think that’s normal.”

In another interview in 2016, Emma added: “I’m a jealous person. If my husband is around a younger, good-looking woman, I’m like: ‘Stop looking at them!’

“We’re women – and for the most part, I think it’s a natural thing that we all have in us.”

Cooking With The Stars is co-presented by the cheeky pairing of Emma Willis and Tom Allen (Credit: ITV)

How long have Matt and Emma Willis been married?

The Voice presenter Emma married husband Matt in July 2008 at Ruston Hill in Northhampton. The pair also renwed their vows at the same venue 10 years later.

The pair have three children together; Ace, Isabelle and Trixie.

Former Big Brother presenter Emma has returned to ITV as more celebrities battle it out on Cooking With The Stars.

The show sees celebrity guests partner up with well known chefs including Clodagh McKenna and Jack Stein, who will teach them how to make restaurant quality food.

Cooking With the Stars is on today (July 10) at 10.50 am on ITV.

