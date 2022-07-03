Matt Willis makes shock confession about marriage to TV presenter Emma

Matt Willis made a shock confession about his marriage to TV presenter Emma.

The Busted star claimed a controversial religious organisation tried to split them up.

What exactly did Matt Willis say about his marriage to Emma?

Last year bassist Matt revealed to The Sun newspaper how he’d joined the Church of Scientology while in recovery for drug and alcohol addiction.

He says he became ‘fully invested’ in the so-called ‘star-studded sect’ and visited its London branch every day.

I think they’re trying to split my marriage up now.

High profile scientologists include Tom Cruise and John Travolta.

Read more: Cooking With The Stars host Emma Willis reveals what ‘really changed’ husband Matt as he battled drink and drug addiction

Matt, 39, said: “I was fresh out of rehab, a bit lost in the world.

“I was walking down Tottenham Court Road and I got approached by a guy who asked me a few simple questions.

Matt says the Church of Scientology tried to end his marriage to Emma Willis (Credit: splashnews.com)

“Before I knew it, the next week I arrived at the doors to the Scientology building.

And I went there every single day. I bought different books and did different courses. I was in.”

Read more: Emma Willis breaks silence on Big Brother UK ‘return’ as she reveals she wouldn’t host it

“They were like, ‘there’s someone in your life who’s actually draining you, who’s a negative force, and it’s normally the person closest to you’.

“And it’s like, ‘I think they’re trying to split my marriage up now’.

“Then you’re fully in because you’ve got no family or friends and your family and friends are the Church of Scientology.

“It took me a while to go, ‘Wait a sec, what is this?’

Three months in, Matt tried to leave, but they wanted to speak about what concerns he had.

Eventually he just didn’t go back.

How long have Matt and Emma Willis been married?

I’m A Celebrity winner and The Voice presenter Emma, 46, married in July 2008 at Ruston Hill in Northhampton.

A decade later they renewed their vows at the same venue.

Emma and Cooking With The Stars co-host Tom Allen (Credit: ITV)

They have three children. Isabelle, 13, Ace 10 and six-year-old Trixie.

Former Big Brother presenter Emma is back on screens on today on ITV with a repeat of Cooking With The Stars.

The celebs facing off against each other include Anton Du Beke, Dame Kelly Holmes, Josie Gibson and Anne Hegerty.

They’re joined by Maura Higgins, Dr Ranj Singh, Joe Wilkinson and Woody Cook.

Will you be tuning in to Cooking With The Stars? Let us know over on our Facebook page @entertainmentdailyfix