Big Brother UK star Emma Willis has ruled out hosting the show if it returns – and slammed the show’s comeback.

The presenter hosted the show on Channel 5 between 2013 and 2018.

It was recently reported that ITV2 are planning on bringing the reality show back after it was finally axed four years ago.

However Emma has now broken her silence on the return – and it’s bad news for fans.

She told Fabulous: “I don’t know if I’d [present it]. You just never know what it’s going to be if it comes back. How do you make it new, fresh and different? I’ve said goodbye and let it go, so it would need someone new.

“I had a good run at it. With every reincarnation, it should have a new host. I think it’s still too soon to come back. It needs more time.”

Original Big Brother host Davina McCall also cast doubts on whether a return would work.

Big Brother to return?

She claimed the contestants would be “cancelled” in every episode.

Emma added: “She’s got a point. What it started out as and what it became were very different things. It would be amazing if it was like year one and it was genuinely to see how people interact when they’re stripped of everything. That’s what I loved about it.”

Earlier this year it was reported that ITV was in talks to bring Big Brother back.

A TV source told The Sun: “ITV is the home of big appointment telly. They know better than anyone how to put on big live events.

“They think putting it on ITV2 will open it up to a new audience and legion of younger fans. Bosses are really keen on getting the deal done on Big Brother, and hope to have something firm to announce soon.

“The talks are still at an early, and delicate, stage and the next few weeks will be key.”

