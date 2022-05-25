Big Brother fans in frenzy as Rylan drops huge hint it’s returning in photo with Emma Willis

Big Brother UK fans were left in a frenzy yesterday (Tuesday, May 24) after former host Rylan Clark dropped a huge hint that it’s returning to screens!

The 33-year-old shared a picture with his former co-host Emma Willis – sparking speculation that the hit reality show is on its way back!

Big Sister ❤️ Big Brother pic.twitter.com/FQlGM7JvMj — R Y L A N 👨‍🚀 #teamSPACEMAN (@Rylan) May 24, 2022

Big Brother UK to return?

Big Brother fans started speculating wildly that the show is on its way back after Rylan’s tweet yesterday.

Rylan has long since advocated for the hit show to make a return after it was axed in 2018.

Read more: Rylan confuses Instagram fans with Eurovision 2022 announcement

Yesterday, he teased fans that the iconic reality show might be coming back to screens after four years away.

Rylan uploaded a selfie of himself and Emma to his Twitter yesterday lunchtime for his 1.7 million followers to see.

“Big Sister [love heart emoji] Big Brother,” he tweeted. Understandably, this sent fans wild.

Emma and Ryan worked on the show together between 2015 and 2018 (Credit: MTV UK / YouTube)

Rylan on Twitter

Plenty of Rylan’s followers took to the replies to speculate over what his tweet could mean.

“Is it wrong that I’m zooming in on the pic to get a clue of where you are to see if it’s a Big Brother meeting,” one tweeted.

“Is this a tease for new BBUK?” another asked.

“Oh please let it be so. Emma and Rylan were great together,” a third replied.

“We need some Big Brother UK news. I don’t think I can handle any more teasing accidental or not,” another wrote.

“Lovely photo. When BB returns, I hope you are both presenting it,” a fifth said.

Big Brother didn’t come back after 2018 (Credit: C5 Big Brother UK / YouTube)

Why was Big Brother axed?

After seven years on Channel 5, Big Brother UK was axed back in 2018.

Despite being one of the most-watched shows on the channel, the show failed to return to screens after its nineteenth series.

Channel 5 decided to axe the show after they failed to reach an agreement with the production company, Endemol Shine.

Read more: Does Alex Scott have a partner? What happened with her Coronation Street ex?

“Whilst disappointed not to reach an agreement with Channel 5, the decision opens up a new chapter and we are excited about future possibilities for Big Brother in the UK,” Endemol said in a statement at the time.

Whilst the UK version of the show hasn’t been on screens for four years, other countries still air their versions of it.

Most recently, Big Brother Australia aired in the UK earlier this year.

Do you want Big Brother to return? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.