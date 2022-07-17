TV presenter Emma Willis‘ “addiction” has been revealed by her celebrity pal Nick Grimshaw.

Yes, the 46-year-old host of ITV‘s Cooking With the Stars is reportedly hooked on biscuits.

In fact, the Big Brother star is so obsessed with Club bars that she eats them every day.

Emma Willis has a fantastic figure despite her ‘addiction’ to chocolate biscuits! (Credit: SplashNews)

Emma Willis’ pal Nick Grimshaw spilled the beans

Earlier this year, as the pair got ready to present their new Channel 4 TV show The Great Home Transformation, Nick Grimshaw spilled the beans on Emma’s unusual diet.

Speaking to Mail Online, he let slip: “She’s one of those annoying people that eats constantly.

She’s a Club biscuit addict!

“She looks so gorgeous and so amazing and you think she must work out constantly and only eat chicken soup. But she just eats biscuits all day.”

But the diet secrets didn’t stop there, the former radio DJ added: “Erm Emma Willis definitely eats more [than me] – she’s a Club biscuit addict!”

Emma is mum to three children – Ace, Isabelle and Trixie. (Credit: SplashNews)

Emma Willis’ ‘normal’ marriage confession

Meanwhile, Emma recently gave the world an insight into her 14-year marriage to musician Matt Willis. The star revealed a secret about her marriage, that she insists is “normal”.

Emma, who is 46, revealed that she suffers from bouts of jealousy in their marriage but insists that it’s completely normal. She explained: “I do get jealous, but I think that’s normal.”

In another interview in 2016, Emma added: “I’m a jealous person. If my husband is around a younger, good-looking woman, I’m like: ‘Stop looking at them!’

Cooking With The Stars is co-presented by the cheeky pairing of Emma Willis and Tom Allen (Credit: ITV)

“We’re women – and for the most part, I think it’s a natural thing that we all have in us.”

The discussions came as Emma revealed she wouldn’t be comfortable if Matt chose to go on Strictly Come Dancing, where the infamous Strictly curse has been known to split up couples.

Emma explained that whilst Matt is an “amazing dancer” but she didn’t want him “grinding against hot women”.

Cooking With the Stars is on today (July 17) at 10.55am.

