Ed Balls mocks Good Morning Britain debate he’s forced to host: “What a ridiculous question”

Good Morning Britain host Ed Balls wasn’t exactly thrilled with one of the segments on Monday (26 June) morning’s show.

In fact, 56-year-old Ed called the debate topic “ridiculous”. Ouch! The former Labour MP introduced the subject by saying: “Still to come, do female proposals emasculate men? Course they don’t. What a ridiculous question, but we’re going to debate it anyway!”

Co-host Susanna Reid‘s face was a picture.

And when the hot GMB debate began, Ed made it clear that he does not think women popping the question emasculates men. He and Susanna were joined on the programme by journalist Flora Gill, who received a backlash after revealing that she’d proposed to her boyfriend Adam last week.

Flora said the negative reaction came from “a lot of men getting their knickers in a twist”.

Meanwhile Apprentice star Thomas Skinner said he’d have “got the hump” if his wife Sinead had proposed to him. Thomas explained: “I loved going and seeing her dad. I asked for permission, I shook his hand, he was over the moon.”

He then hired out a restaurant, popped the question and when his then-girlfriend said yes, brought all of their friends and family out to celebrate.

Ed, however, suggested that Thomas’s approach was outdated. He quipped: “Did her family pay you a dowry?” Later, he added pointedly: “Traditions change.”

It was down to trusty Susanna to explain what was going on. She said: “Ed’s feeling defensive because Yvette asked him to marry her.”

Ed married Labour MP Yvette Cooper in 1998 and the couple have three children. Ed then revealed: “It’s a bit unclear who asked who.”

It’s not the first time Ed’s been vocal on the breakfast show. Earlier this year he was forced to apologise after accidentally swearing live on air.

