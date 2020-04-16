Eamonn Holmes makes dig at Ruth Langsford for not taking his last name at their wedding

TV's Eamonn Holmes jokingly made a dig at his wife Ruth Langsford for not taking his last name.

The couple were speaking to Joel Dommett on Thursday's edition of This Morning (April 16).

Joel was explaining his brand new show, which he will be presenting from his London home with his wife.

Eamonn Holmes jokingly made a dig at his wife Ruth Langsford for not taking his last name (Credit: ITV)

Eamonn said: "I reckon that not too long from now, Ruth and I will be at home presenting This Morning.

"Everybody's programme will be done from home. I think you're ahead of the curve."

Joel suggested: "Yeah and then you can be called 'Eamonn's Homes.'"

Ruth added: "At Home with the Holmes'. Everyone's been asking about it."

Eamonn then cut in: "No, he didn't say you he said 'Eamonn' so it's At Home With Holmes.

Eamonn said he and Ruth might be hosting This Morning from home (Credit: ITV)

"Now you're trying to hijack my name. Funny you didn't take it at your wedding."

Laughing, Ruth said: "Well, you can't be at home without me."

Her husband joked: "Suddenly, Langsford doesn't really tie in there. You made the choice. Too late now."

Funny you didn't take it at your wedding.

Eamonn and Ruth are hosting the show this week while Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield take time off for Easter.

Earlier this week, the couple were left bickering over Eamonn's eating habits during the lockdown.

Eamonn and Ruth bicker

Eamonn said: "If I go and make a beautifully prepared sandwich, I then want to go and take it away from the kitchen and enjoy it.

The couple clashed over his food habits (Credit: ITV)

"What Ruth wants me to do is to clean the kitchen up."

Ruth cut in: "No, just put away, not clean the whole kitchen. Put the butter back in the fridge and the ham and then go and eat your sandwich."

Vanessa Feltz said: "Eamonn, you want to eat your sandwich but you can't always do exactly what you want to do when you want to do it.

"Don't act like a tantrum baby. You're a grown-up."

Eamonn joked: "You're miserable, Ruth's miserable. Too many miserable people ruining lives during lockdown."

