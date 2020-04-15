This Morning 'contacts police' after domestic abuse victim pleads for help live on TV

Host Ruth Langsford told a worried domestic abuse victim that This Morning would help her contact the police earlier today.

A caller going by the name of Louise said during a phone in on the ITV show that she is at breaking point after being harassed by her ex.

Louise explained that even though she had escaped her abuser, she still suffers financially due to his actions.

The distraught caller also noted she hasn't received any financial assistance to pursue what she is owed in the courts.

Louise story breaks hearts

She said: "I escaped severe domestic violence a few years back. However, my ex makes us suffer and said he wouldn't give up until I was dead.

"He no longer hurts us physically, thankfully. However he continues his threats by holding the purse strings, withholding money. I'm on very limited benefits with two children, one who is disabled.

Our team will get onto the police. We will be helping you.

"I have a court order which he'd refused to pay. I've spoken to the police over mental abuse but they won't entertain it.

"I've tried to get legal aid, I can't get legal aid. I have been supported by a couple of domestic abuse people in the area.

"I'm at my wits' end to get somebody to help me to stop this man and I can't get anyone to do it."

Following a suggestion to approach the police again, Ruth then stepped in.

'You've made the first step'

And the presenter went on to inform Louise that as a result of calling in she will be supported by staff at This Morning.

Ruth said: "Our team, I'm just being told, our team will get onto the police. We will be helping you. These are very difficult calls, you can't always call people back.

"By calling in to the programme you've made the first step and we will try to help you."

Ruth also said the amount of calls they had received on the subject was "shocking".

Her fellow presenter and husband Eamonn Holmes also reflected on how desperately sad he was at the rate of domestic abuse.

'What is wrong with you people?'

He said "It's so depressing - we're just overwhelmed.

"So many people live in such a controlled environment.

"What is wrong with you people? It makes me embarrassed to be a man."

