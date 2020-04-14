This Morning's Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes argue over his eating habits in lockdown

TV's Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford clashed on This Morning over his eating habits.

The husband and wife duo started bickering on Tuesday's show (April 14) over a sandwich.

The pair were talking with Vanessa Feltz and viewers during the phone-in segment on the programme.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford clashed on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

One viewer called in to complain about her husband's eating habits and his addiction to junk food during the lockdown.

What did she say?

The caller, who went by the name June, said: "We've been married for almost 50 years but the most annoying thing he's been doing in the past few weeks is he gets an ice cream.

"He takes off the top of the chocolate and then he puts his tongue through and tries to suck all the chocolate up through the ice cream.

"This can last for 15 minutes and I have to sit here and watch this Vanessa, every night."

Eamonn insisted he just wants to enjoy his sandwich instead of cleaning the kitchen (Credit: ITV)

While speaking to another viewer, who was complaining about her kids not listening to her, Eamonn and Ruth started bickering.

Eamonn said: "It's all your rules. Can I just say our rules, people like me?

"If I go and make a beautifully prepared sandwich, I then want to go and take it away from the kitchen and enjoy it.

"What Ruth wants me to do is to clean the kitchen up."

Ruth cut in: "No, just put away, not clean the whole kitchen. Put the butter back in the fridge and the ham and then go and eat your sandwich."

Eamonn said: "I want to eat my sandwich. I don't want to clean your kitchen, I want to eat the sandwich."

Eamonn joked Ruth and Vanessa are "miserable" (Credit: ITV)

Vanessa said: "Eamonn, you want to eat your sandwich but you can't always do exactly what you want to do when you want to do it.

"Don't act like a tantrum baby. You're a grown-up."

Ruth added: "Yes. Thank you Vanessa."

Eamonn joked: "Poor Ben [Vanessa's partner], that's all I've got to say. That urn behind you probably has his ashes in it.

"You're miserable, Ruth's miserable. Too many miserable people ruining lives during lockdown."

