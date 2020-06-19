Eamonn Holmes jokes he'll 'cancel' This Morning viewer's Spin To Win prize after Phillip Schofield blunder

TV's Eamonn Holmes joked he would cancel a This Morning viewer's Spin To Win prize after she mistook him for Phillip Schofield.

Eamonn and Ruth Langsford spoke to caller Jessica, who was thrilled to have been picked by the pair.

However, she thought she was speaking to Holly Willoughby and Phil and Eamonn wasn't happy.

Eamonn Holmes joked he would cancel a This Morning viewer's Spin To Win prize after she mistook him for Phillip Schofield (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Holly Willoughby struggles not to laugh during chat with 'mermaid whisperer' on This Morning

Jessica said: "Are you kidding me? I'm really talking to Phil and Holly?!"

Eamonn replied: "No you're not talking to Phil and Holly.

"Better than that! Cancel her and move on! Next one!"

Jessica said: "Oh is it Eamonn and Ruth? Oh my god! Oh my god!"

Jessica told the hosts she was on maternity leave and was on a walk around the park with her baby.

Enjoy your win, Jessica and little Elliot! 🎡



Get involved with Monday's #SpintoWin here 👉 https://t.co/ueH3ryhMQq pic.twitter.com/WhYpgzJE6X — This Morning (@thismorning) June 19, 2020

Eamonn then spun the wheel and Jessica won £1,000.

She exclaimed: "One thousand? Oh my god! You've made my day.

"It's amazing talking to you guys. Thank you so much!"

Cancel her and move on! Next one!

Jessica then asked: "Do I have to stay on the line?" to which Ruth said: "You can if you want!"

Jessica added: "I mean how does it work?"

Ruth told her: "Don't worry, you stay on the line and someone will explain to you how it all works."

Viewers were in hysterics over Jessica's phone-in (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Phillip Schofield terrifies Holly Willoughby as he tells her likes to 'live dangerously'

Viewers were in hysterics listening to Jessica's call.

What did viewers say?

One person said on Twitter: "Aww I love how excited Jessica is to be speaking to Eamonn and Ruth."

Another wrote: "Haha Jessica is obviously not watching saying Phil and Holly."

A third added: "The spin to win caller to Eamonn & Ruth: 'Oh my god I can’t believe I’m talking to Phil & Holly!'"

Aww I love how excited Jessica is to be speaking to Eamonn and Ruth #ThisMorning — Jaleh Shoghi (@JalehLShoghi) June 19, 2020

Haha Jessica is obviously not watching saying Phil and Holly 😂😂 #thismorning #spintowin — 🐝Spanna Monkey 🔧🐵🙊🏴‍☠️ (@SpannaD) June 19, 2020

The spin to win caller to Eamonn & Ruth: “Oh my god I can’t believe I’m talking to Phil & Holly!” 😂 #ThisMorning — London Calling (@LDNiscalling) June 19, 2020

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.