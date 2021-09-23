Eamonn Holmes has revealed how his health ‘ruined’ his son’s wedding day, after coming down with shingles.

The 61-year-old presenter previously pulled out of hosting This Morning back in 2018 due to the infection.

Speaking on Loose Women today (September 23), Eamonn opened up on his shingles battle, as well as the struggles he’s currently facing.

Eamonn Holmes offered a new health update on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Eamonn Holmes discusses his health struggles

The star was joined by Kaye Adams, Jane Moore, Gloria Hunniford and Katie Piper.

During the chat, Eamonn went on to discuss his current health problems.

As many fans will know, the Irish host has battled chronic pain over the past year.

He shared today: “The thing I’m struggling with at the moment is a dead right leg, I had two dislocated discs for the past five months.

“I’m having all sorts of treatment and working through it with all sorts of things like dietary and hydrotherapy.”

Eamonn added: “There’s progression, but it’s not as quick as I’d like to be.”

The presenter attended his son’s wedding day with shingles (Credit: ITV)

The presenter reveals he ‘ruined’ son’s wedding

In addition, Eamonn also discussed his shingles diagnosis with the panel.

The show shared a throwback photo of the star’s face, which appeared red and blotchy from shingles.

The host explained: “This is me with shingles looking like Quasimodo there and as you can see from that, it’s quite brutal.

I ruined all the pictures, I didn’t want to be in them

“You’ll say, ‘How on earth did you get that?’ Well, if you’ve had chickenpox and you’ve had the virus, it’s there in your system and there’s a very high chance – 60% chance or so – that you too will have shingles.”

Eamonn went on to explain that the infection came at an “awful” time.

“That was at a time when my eldest son – my only son to get married,” he continued.

Poor Eamonn. Hope you get better soon. #LooseWomen — YouKay 💙🌹💛🖤🦡 (@youxkay) September 23, 2021

My heart goes out to @EamonnHolmes he is clearly not himself at the moment. Pain is very debilitating on mind and body. Take care Eamonn. #LooseWomen — Jill Beddoes (@BeddoesJill) September 23, 2021

“That was the first marriage in the family and that was what I looked like on the wedding day and I had to have that covered up.

“So you can imagine, I ruined all the pictures, I didn’t want to be in them. I didn’t want to be the centre of attention with all this.

“But the timing was awful. The dangerous thing about mine was that if it’s on your face, it can affect, maybe impair your eyesight.”

Shingles is a viral infection that causes a painful rash.

Although it isn’t a life threatening condition, it can be painful and irritable.

Early treatment can help shorten the infection and lessen the chance of complications.

Loose Women viewers support Eamonn

Following Eamonn’s appearance, viewers rushed to Twitter to show their support.

One wrote: “My heart goes out to @EamonnHolmes he is clearly not himself at the moment. Pain is very debilitating on mind and body. Take care Eamonn.”

A second added: “Poor Eamonn. Hope you get better soon. #LooseWomen.”

In addition, a third said: “#EamonnHolmes #LooseWomen It was lovely seeing you today on the show, I was sorry to hear that you were suffering with shingles also.

“Hopefully your health will be on the up soon Eamonn. Take Care.”

