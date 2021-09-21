Eamonn Holmes has confessed he once had some very stern words with Anne Robinson.

The Countdown presenter, 76, once suggested that Eamonn had “sacrificed fatherhood for fame”.

Eamon shares his children Declan, Rebecca and Niall with his ex-wife Gabrielle, and Jack with his wife, Ruth Langsford.

After hearing her remarks, Eamonn decided to confront the presenter when they had a chance meeting at an airport.

What happened between Eamonn Holmes and Anne Robinson?

Speaking about his kids on RTE One’s The Meaning of Life, he said: “I went into an airport lounge one Sunday morning, very, very early in Belfast, and there was one other person in that lounge and it was Anne Robinson.

“I walked over to her and I simply said, very coldly and heartfelt meant, ‘If you were a bloke, I would knock your [bleep] head off. I just want you to know that.'”

Eamonn went on to defend his parenting, insisting he had always made sure to juggle his career and parenting.

He added: “This is coming from a man who would fly back from London for his kids’ school sports days, who would take the last flight out of Belfast at 10 o’clock at night when he’d tucked them up in bed at 8pm, you know, who just was there for them all the time at every need for them.”

After Eamonn’s rant at the airport, Anne found it within her heart to apologise for her comments.

She asked to sit next to the This Morning star on the plane, and Eamonn says they went on to end their feud.

He said: “Anne Robinson then asked me to sit beside her on the plane and I thought twice about it and I sat down beside her.

“We had a very enlightening conversation, a very sensible conversation, and she apologised.”

