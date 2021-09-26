Eamonn Holmes claims live TV is a ‘dangerous place’ with people who ‘want you sacked’

Eamonn Holmes has said he lives in fear of losing his job because of the woke cancel culture.

The This Morning host said working in live TV has become a “dangerous place” as one slip can get you fired.

Eamonn, 61, told the Daily Star of his fears surrounding modern views on controversial topics.

Eamonn Holmes hosting This Morning with wife Ruth (Credit: ITV)

What did Eamonn Holmes say about cancel culture?

He said: “It’s a minefield, it’s a total worry all the time. I don’t wake up in the morning and say: ‘I’m going to say something ­offensive to somebody.’

“I know I’m the most tolerant, caring, open-minded person but that doesn’t stop me saying that something is wrong or right, or having a joke.

“But there are people who wake up wanting to be offended. They literally want you sacked. You said this banned word,” Eamonn said.

Woke culture controls TV, Eamonn claims

Eamonn – who regularly presents with wife Ruth Langsford – also claimed that woke culture controls broadcasters because of advertising revenue.

He added that “they” have a “very strong ­influence” and broadcasters “jump” when advertisers are “annoyed”.

The Irish star also said that he admires Piers Morgan for taking a stand against snowflake culture.

He added: “I do think we need him to stand up to woke. I’m not saying I agree with ­everything he says, but I think that everybody just rolls over for woke.”

Eamonn – who hosts new BBC show Farm To Feast – also claimed British TV is full of “patronising posh blokes.”

He called them “the Oxbridge lot” and said they’re “so awful”.

