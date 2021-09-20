Eamonn Holmes has been praised on Instagram, as he broke down in tears over his late father.

The much-loved presenter got emotional as he discussed his dad, Leonard, during an interview with broadcaster Joe Duffy.

Eamonn, 61, lost his beloved dad to a heart attack aged 64 in 1991.

Eamonn Holmes opens up on his late father on Instagram

The star shared the emotional clip from Joe’s The Meaning of Life yesterday (September 19).

The series sees the broadcaster interviewing prominent public figures.

In the preview clip, Eamonn appeared visibly upset as he explained how his dad helped during his early career.

I still miss him every day

He said: “All he did was say things like, ‘do you need any money?’

“I was on Ulster Television, earning £12,000 a year. He wasn’t earning £12,000 a year or anything near it.

“One day my mum said ‘let him give you some money’. I did. I was like ‘yeah dad’ and he’d give me twenty quid.”

Eamonn Holmes opened up on his late dad Leonard on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Eamonn then broke down in tears, before quickly wiping his eyes.

Alongside the post, the presenter added a touching caption.

He penned: “He’s been gone 31 years now but I still miss him every day.

“I can’t recall my late father without thinking of how he always wanted to provide… even when I had a successful career.

“I think like all of us he just liked to be needed.”

Eamonn’s comments were flooded with messages of support.

Fans support the emotional star

James Jordan wrote: “So glad you are so honest about your emotions…. My dad was taken 6 months ago and I’ve never felt pain like it. I will also miss him till the day I die. Big love Eamonn.”

Saira Khan shared: “I loved all the amazing stories you told me about your wonderful dad. He would be so very proud of you Mr Holmes x.”

Rochelle Humes also shared a series of heart emojis.

Meanwhile, a fan added: “Sending love Eamonn. Beautifully spoken.”

Another commented: “Just love you Eamonn! Honest and raw – he would be super proud of you.”

Eamonn previously shared his concerns about his own health, after losing his father to a heart attack.

Speaking on a podcast last year, he said: “My father was dead at 64. He died of a heart attack. That gives me four years.

“Ruth says, ‘Don’t talk like that,’ but you do think like that.”

