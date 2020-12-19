Eamonn and Ruth fronted their last Friday This Morning show yesterday (December 18).

And, while the hosts who are taking over from them sent their warm wishes, This Morning‘s regular presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield haven’t. Not publicly, at least.

As a result, viewers are up in arms.

Eamonn and Ruth presented their last Friday This Morning yesterday (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Why are Eamonn and Ruth leaving This Morning?

Earlier on this autumn it was revealed that Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond would be taking over the Friday slot that’s been presented by Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes for 15 years.

They will still host the show when the regular presenters take holidays.

As he hosted his final Friday show yesterday, Eamonn posted a throwback picture of himself and his wife collecting an award and said goodbye to the show.

Alison Hammond commented on the picture.

TV is a ruthless business. You are either the winner or the dinner!

She said: “You will be sadly missed by me and all who love you. Honoured to have worked with you. So glad you’ll still be there in holidays. No one will be big enough to fill your shoes.”

Dermot O’Leary also posted in the comments section.

He said: “Masterclass. Humbled to be in your wake.”

Dermot and Alison both wished Eamonn and Ruth well on social media (Credit: ITV)

What have Holly and Phil said about the shake up?

However, it appears that neither Phil nor Holly have publicly expressed an opinion on Eamonn and Ruth’s last show.

Holly hasn’t been on social media for a few days.

Phil, however, has. He’s taken to Instagram and Snapchat to post about his gin advent calendar.

Holly and Phil are yet to have publicly commented on the couple’s last Friday show (Credit: ITV)

What have Brits said about the supposed snub?

“Holly and Phil are not nice people under the facade,” slammed one viewer.

“It’s ironic how these shows emphasise human interest stories, celebrate compassion and kindness, applaud selflessness, acknowledge the contribution of others to a better society and feature guests who have done wonderful things for other people,” one commented.

“How many times have we seen Holly crying over some of these guests and stories? And yet when it comes to acknowledging and celebrating their own and showing some kindness towards each other, it’s completely missing.

“They dislike each other so much they don’t even mention it when their fellow hosts are leaving after such a long stint. Just goes to show that all the other stuff is completely disingenuous, crocodile tears. These people couldn’t care less about the plight of others,” they claimed.

“TV is a ruthless business,” another stated. “You are either the winner or the dinner!”

