A Dutch television show has come under fire for featuring naked adults disrobing in front of children.

The show, Simply Naked, is supposed to be educational, say its creators.

It is also to teach children about body functions as well as that bodies come in all different shapes and sizes.

Read more: Alex Beresford should ‘replace’ Piers Morgan say viewers

TV presenter Edson dad Graca said: “The aim is to teach children that each and every body is different and that not all bodies are perfect.”

The show is based on Danish show Ultra smider tøjet (Ultra strips down). It is now in its second season.

Children watch as adults take off their clothes (NOS Jeugdjournaal)

What happens on the show?

In each episode a group of children, aged between 10 and 12, and invited to watch adults take their clothes off.

They are then allowed to ask them questions about their bodies.

According to Dutch News, children shown the preview were left stunned.

Read more: ITV receives complaints from viewers over Piers Morgan

One apparently said: “This is not a show I need to see.”

Another reportedly said: “It felt a bit uncomfortable at first.”

The spokesperson of NTR, the public channel which it airs on, has defended the show.

One girl looks physically embarrassed (NOS Jeugdjournaal)

Their spokesperson said: “The children knew exactly what was going to happen and they could say how they felt during the programme at any time.

“We had expected a bit of a ruckus. Not everyone will think this is for children and that’s OK. It’s up to the parents to decide if their children can watch.”

Right-right FvD leader Thierry Baudet said the programme “comes close to promoting paedophilia”.

Is this normal in Denmark?

Meanwhile, the original version in Denmark also came under some public scrutiny.

But a Danish parenting expert Sofie Münster said that it is simply a reflection of Danish parenting.

Sofie said: “We recognise the significance of a bruise.

“Danish parenting generally favours exposing children rather than shielding them.”

In 2014, Denmark stunned animal lovers when they euthanised a healthy young male giraffe at Copenhagen Zoo.

They euthanised the giraffe, called Marius, chopped him up and fed him to a pack of the zoo’s lions.

And this was all performed in front of a group of school children sitting nearby.

What do you make of this? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.