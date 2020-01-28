Liar fans in meltdown as ITV releases trailer for series two

ITV has sent fans of hit thriller Liar into meltdown by releasing a trailer for the new series.

Earlier today (Tuesday January 27 2020), the channel's Twitter account shared a short clip teasing series two of the popular drama, alongside the caption: "A lot of suspects. A lot of motives. Who killed Andrew Earlham?

"#Liar. RETURNS. @ioangruffudd."

As each of the characters flashes on the screen, text across the faces reads: "Plenty of suspects, every one of them with friends and family, every one with a reason to want Earlham dead."

Reacting to the announcement on Twitter, one fan wrote: "Good to see. I watched the last thriller, brilliant acting. Can't wait."

Filming started last year (Credit: ITV)

Another said excitedly: "YESSS! We've been waiting since 2017 for this!"

A third tweeted: "Stop teasing us and give us a date! Haha!"

"#brilliant," someone else wrote, adding: "Loved the first series."

"Omg this is so exciting," said a fifth.

We've been waiting since 2017 for this!

Another wrote: "So pleased to see that the second series of #Liar is back soon on @ITV."

"Excellent!" one fan tweeted. "So, who killed him?!? Is he really dead?!? So hoping that it'll be as good as series 1!"

"#LIAR IS BACK SOON!" said another in all caps. "I was literally saying about how I hoped there'd be a new season the other day, yesssss #ITV #Liar."

Fans have been eagerly awaiting more information on series two of Liar, filming for which began in April last year.

The six-part show is due to pick up where series one left off, following the discovery of rapist Andrew Earlham's body.

Starting three weeks after police issued a warrant for Earlham's (Ioan Gruffudd) arrest for sexually assaulting 19 women, series two will see Detective Renton (played by Katherine Kelly from Cheat) and DS Rory Maxwell (Danny Webb) searching for clues about Andrew's past as they piece together the final three weeks of his life.

Katherine Kelly plays Detective Renton (Credit: ITV)

Alongside newcomer Katherine Kelly, other fresh faces joining the Liar cast include Howard Charles from ITV's The Widow, in the role of Carl Peterson, and Downton Abbey star Amy Nuttall as Winnie Peterson.

