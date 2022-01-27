Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies on warning from doctor about weight

Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies once revealed she had a worrying warning from doctors.

The Strictly Come Dancing competitor, 37, previously confessed that a visit to the doctors was what motivated her to take part in the BBC competition.

Sara, who also presents Morning Live, visited a doctor for a check-up and received a concerning diagnosis.

The TV star said that the doctor told her she needed to lose two stone or risk serious health problems in the future.

The medic’s concerns were worsened by the fact Sara suffered from gestational diabetes in both her pregnancies with her sons, Oliver and Charlie.

Sara Davies once revealed that she was warned by doctors about her weight (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sara Davies on health warning from doctors

She told Fabulous Magazine last year: “Long before Strictly, my doctor told me I needed to lose around two stone to get my BMI in a good place. I thought I would lose it with Strictly.”

Read more: Dragons’ Den: What relationship ‘scandal’ happened with Sara Davies and her now-husband Simon?

The presenter confessed that she was initially concerned that the weight seemed to be sticking around.

She said: “At first I was gutted, as I was getting on the scales every week and I wasn’t losing anything.”

However, despite her concerns, Sara said she had to pop to the shop and buy new clothes to adjust to her new figure.

“I’ve never worked so hard in my life, so it should have been dropping off. But, I have definitely toned up. I’ve even had to buy new leggings,” she added.

Sara Davies credits Strictly Come Dancing with improving her health (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Dragons’ Den viewers are all saying the same thing about new recruit Steven Bartlett

“We were filming a video and I had to stop halfway to tell Aljaž that my trousers were falling down!”

Meanwhile, it’s not just the doctor that’s happy with her new physique.

Sara confessed that her husband, Simon, has been absolutely “loving” the new her too.

Dragons’ Den airs on BBC One, tonight, from 8pm.

What do you think of Sara’s journey? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.