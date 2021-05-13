Self-made millionaires Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Tej Lalvani and Sara Davies put another five entrepreneurs through their paces in Dragons’ Den – but what is Beach Powder?

Is it on the market yet, and where can I buy it?

Here’s everything you need to know about Dragons’ Den episode seven.

Dragons’ Den star Peter Jones tries out a new product, but what is Beach Powder? (Credit: BBC One)

Dragons’ Den pitch: Nosy air-filtering pop-on noses

First of all, the Dragons witness a fashion show with a difference…

London-based Carina Cunha pitches her very unusual ‘pop-on noses’ which filters polluted air.

She believes the product “will totally change the way we approach breathing”.

Former Dyson engineers designed the Nosy that provides the user with clean air.

A Nosy creates an airtight seal around the nose, which subsequently cleans the air that you breathe in.

The pop-on filter costs £85.

Also, replacement filters cost £10 a pack for five per week by subscription.

Shaun pitches his temporary lamp posts on Dragons’ Den (Credit: BBC One)

Dragons’ Den pitches: Temporary lamp posts Form-a-Light

Construction worker Shaun McBrearty is next to face the Dragons.

He pitches his temporary lamp posts Form-a-Light.

The product is, he tells us, an efficient and economic temporary light solution for construction workers.

Shaun demonstrates his easy-to-assemble lighting system which can be used with any base adaptor.

Furthermore, he wants 20 per cent for £60,000.

Dragons’ Den pitch: Electric rideables website e-Rides.com

Two more entrepreneurs pitch their battery-powered unicycles as the future of transport.

Afeez Kay and Emily Chen co-founded electric scooter and unicycle website – e-Rides.

They sell battery-powered devices that are portable, and economical.

Most noteworthy, perhaps, is a self-balancing electric unicycle.

The pair believe the product is the future of transportation.

Tej Lalvani tests a battery-powered scooter on Dragons’ Den (Credit: BBC One)

Dragons’ Den Beach Powder: Sand removing product

Isle of Man entrepreneur Stephanie Kelsey demonstrates a powder that removes sand from the skin – Beach Powder.

Yes, really!

She believes her product removes the pesky sand granules left on your body when you’ve been on the beach.

Stephanie explains: “You just sprinkle it on, swish it off, and the sand comes off instantly.”

She came up with the idea of creating an all-natural, talc-free sand-removing powder.

Furthermore, it’s made from a mixture of plant and mineral powders that removes sand instantly.

The combination of plant powders and mineral powders in the product absorbs moisture.

It does this without drying out your skin and provides extremely gentle natural exfoliation.

Even more fabulous is that the powder is scented like vanilla ice cream!

The product is presented in recycled cardboard tubes and is totally plastic-free.

Sara Davies concludes that the product “absolutely works” as a result of testing it herself.

Tej Lalvani samples whisky from subscription service Whisky Me on Dragons’ Den (Credit: BBC One)

Dragons’ Den Beach Powder: Subscription service Whisky Me

Finally, two barmen pitch their premium whisky subscription business.

In contrast to the packaging which looks like baby food, the product is very much aimed at adults only.

Best friends Thomas Aske and Tristan Stephenson pitch their company Whisky Me.

Whisky Me is a subscription-based membership.

It sends 50ml samples of premium single malt whisky to members on a monthly schedule.

Prices start at £7 a month.

As a result of the flat packaging, each monthly delivery can be popped through the letterbox.

Dragons’ Den continues on Thursday May 13 2021 at 8pm on BBC One.

