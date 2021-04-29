“Do not give up your day job,” warns Touker Suleyman tonight, as Dragons’ Den returns for episode five of series 18 – but what are the Dragons’ Den pitches in episode five?

Five budding entrepreneurs face their toughest crowd yet, when they pitch their business ideas to Dragons Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Tej Lalvani and Sara Davies.

Here’s a rundown of the pitches on the show – without any spoilers about whether they receive investment!

Sara brushes her teeth to demo toothpaste tablets (Credit: BBC One)

Dragons’ Den pitches episode five: Active shape-wear Peachylean

Dublin-based entrepreneur Sharon Keegan claims her business Peachylean has a powerful effect on her female client base.

Sharon came up with the concept for Peachylean when she struggled to find supportive and flattering gym wear following the birth of son Liam in 2015.

Peachylean products are a combination of Spandex and nylon which suit all types of shapes – including “mum tums and curves”.

Her leggings act like a shaper, but are also comfortable enough to wear in the gym.

She believes her product has changed lives for the better, saying: “We empower women every day to be their best self.”

She wants £100,000 for an 11 per cent equity in her business.

The brand has already been worn by some of Ireland’s biggest names, such as Vogue Williams, Sile Seoige, and Kathryn Thomas.

She markets her leggings, sports bras and beanies at women between 27 and 46, and they can be bought on Peachylean’s website here.

Leggings cost £65 and come in XS to 3XL.

Songhive

Mancunian friends Steve Warren and Andy Wilson have a dream of sharing music through an app.

Songhive is a “brand new, exciting social media app for music lovers”.

It’s an app for musicians and music fans to connect and interact across the world.

They hope to win over the Dragons with their music-based concept – of creating “the soundtrack to your life”.

They pitch their idea with a little help from Northern Uproar, a classic Manchester band whose biggest-selling single was the double A-side From A Window/This Morning in 1996.

The profit would come from data compiling and selling advertising space.

They want £115,000 in exchange for 15 per cent.

Touker isn’t happy with one of the Dragons’ Den pitches in episode five (Credit: BBC One)

Dragons’ Den pitches episode five: Guinea pig circus-themed toys Haypigs

Husband-and-wife team Helen and Rik Cridland pitch their business Haypigs – a circus for guinea pigs.

The Essex-based business launched in 2017 and the duo now want investment in their range of circus-themed toys and accessories.

An incredulous Peter Jones struggles to keep a straight face when he tells the team they’ve “invented a dumbbell for guinea pigs”.

Dragons’ Den pitches episode five: PÄRLA toothpaste tabs

Friends and business partners Dr Simon Chard and Dr Rhona Eskanda pitch their grooming product PÄRLA toothpaste tabs.

The dentists ask for £70,000 investment in exchange for nine per cent equity in their business – a sustainable range of plastic-free, cruelty-free oral care products, that are designed by dentists.

The tabs are naturally whitening toothpaste tablets that are eco-friendly.

Almost all toothpaste tubes on the market are made of single-use, non-recyclable plastic that take 5000 years to decompose.

PÄRLA toothpaste tabs are zero-waste toothpaste tablets that come in reusable glass jars, with refills in compostable bags.

They contain only animal cruelty-free, vegan, and ethically sourced ingredients.

The co-founders also claim the tablets contain the perfect dose of fluoride to prevent tooth decay.

You chew on it for five seconds, wet your toothbrush and brush your teeth as normal.

Compare Ethics receives fierce criticism from Souker (Credit: BBC One)

Compare Ethics

Partners in life and in business, James Omisakin and pregnant Abi Morris pitch their ethical clothing verification platform.

Compare Ethics “is the verification technology that turns sustainability data into a tangible return on investment”.

In simpler words, it’s a website which says whether clothes are sustainably made.

Can you trust the claims made by many businesses about sustainability ethics?

Their technology claims to verify the claims made by brands.

The are offering 2.4 per cent in return for £75,000.

Dragons’ Den episode five airs on Thursday April 29 2021 at 8pm on BBC One.

