Dragons’ Den episode four pitches – where can I buy Barking Bags for dogs?

Dragons’ Den continues on BBC One this week and one of the pitches is another pet business – so where can you buy Barking Bags?

Episode four of the popular series should come with a ‘Hankies Required’ warning.

A budding entrepreneur breaks down in tears after her pitch – and she’s not the only one!

Yes, it’s true, some of those ruthless Dragons have a heart after all!

So what are the pitches featured in episode four of Dragons’ Den series 19?

Dragons' Den Barking Bags

Impossibrew alcohol-free beer

The first budding entrepreneur to pitch his ideas to the multi-millionaire Dragons is 24-year-old Mark Wong.

But will investors Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies and Steven Bartlett make an offer?

Mark explains that his childhood – where he was the “only Asian kid in school” – led him to an important realisation…

That being able to make a cocktail, or brew a beer, meant he was invited to parties.

Mark’s business is Impossibrew – a mood enhancing, low alcohol, plant-based beer-alternative.

Beer-loving Mark “studied alcohol professionally the moment he turned 18”.

However, one day he received worrying news about his liver and was advised to stop drinking.

Which led him to seek out alternative, non-alcoholic options.

Mark began searching for a healthy, relaxing alternative to booze that is more than just ‘alcohol-free’.

He discovered how his Asian ancestors were using herbs for the effects on the body and mind.

Mark found a way to put these brews and herbs into the ‘beer’ which helps aid relaxation.

Cans start at £2.50 on their official website.

And each bottle has 49 calories.

Dragons’ Den Barking Bags

Next up, a dog-loving husband and wife team from Milton Keynes pitch Barking Bags.

Retired teachers Rob Angell and Debbie Greaves set up their pet accessory business later in life.

They hope to gain investment to expand their award-winning enterprise.

Debbie and Rob created Barking Bags – a “doggy backpack” – in a bid to find a way to carry all the stuff they need when training or walking their pooch Maisie.

Debbie says: “We have a range of high quality, water-resistant, unisex fabrics and also high-end luxury leather bags to choose from.

“But, in response to customer demand, we also produce a vegan-friendly range as well.

“These allow you to carry all the essentials you need.”

The bags include a poo bag dispenser, and plenty of pockets and side pockets for water, toys, snacks and even poo (until you can find a bin).

The multi-functional bags start with a Diddy Bag priced £20, and go up to an extra-wide Black Leather bag at £65.

Will dog lover Deborah Meaden – who is still nursing her fractured wrist – offer to invest?

Will Peter Jones bite on Dragons' Den?

Dragons’ Den Barking Bags – Opal Eco

Engineer Louis Claeys from Liverpool hopes he’s found the formula for success with his eco-friendly disinfectant.

He pitches his “cutting edge, revolutionary” range of products called Opal Eco.

They are a biodegradable range of eco-friendly cleaning products, including an all-purpose antibacterial disinfectant.

Opal Eco replaces the nasty chemical ingredients with kinder cleaning fusions – without compromising on quality or performance.

The all-purpose antibacterial disinfectant costs £9.99 for 500ml, or a pack of three costs £21.49 (the bigger the order, the cheaper the product).

They also sell Microfibre cloths, and will soon stock a multi-surface cleaner.

Opal Eco replaces the chemicals with the same organic acids produced in plants – and Peter Jones assures us the product “smells nice”.

Deborah Meaden continues to nurse her fractured wrist on Dragons' Den

Dragons’ Den pitch – The Little Loop

London-based mum-of-two Charlotte Morley aims to go global with her subscription children’s clothing brand.

The Little Loop is the UK’s first shared wardrobe for kids.

It’s a planet-friendly enterprise to recycle loved clothes from ethical, often expensive brands.

The subscription service allows “you to get all the clothes you need, in one place, for a cost effective set budget”.

You can then swap clothes back when you’re done with them.

First, you subscribe to a rental plan and receive credits to spend renting clothes from their closet.

Spend your credits on exactly the items your child or children need at that age.

There’s even insurance against stains, and wear and tear is included.

Subscribers pay £18 a month and can then “swap and repeat” – exchanging items whenever they like, as often as they like.

The ethical, sustainable brands include Mini Boden, Frugi, Grass & Air, Wilder Ones, and Little Green Radical.

Will the Dragon’s go for the anti “fast fashion” business?

Dragons’ Den continues on BBC One on Thursdays at 8pm.

