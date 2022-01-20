Dragons’ Den continued on BBC One this week and one of the pitches has an eye-popping USP – here’s everything you need to know about Frida Rome’s vegan handbags.

Alongside some perfect pitches this Thursday, there are some truly awful ones too (but isn’t that why we watch!?)

Five more budding entrepreneurs pitch their ideas to the Dragons with varying success.

The multi-millionaires – Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies and newcomer Steven Bartlett – are all willing to invest their own cash.

So what pitches appear on Thursday January 20 2022 alongside the vegan handbags made by Frida Rome?

Here’s everything you need to know!

Dragons’ Den pitch – Camp Wildfire

Lee Denny and Julia Lowe are the founders of Camp Wildfire – the UK’s first summer camp for adults.

Their venture promises a “wild weekend in a gorgeous forest retreat” – and it aims to be plastic free.

Ticket holders can surround themselves with “incredible people and get a huge dose of life-affirming inspiration”.

Adults can learn and discover new skills including pottery and cocktail making.

All activities are included – there’s more than 100 of them – in the ticket and must be pre-booked.

There’s also 50 live bands and DJs, as well as wood-fired hot tubs.

Now you’re talking our language!

An elementary ticket costs £245 and includes two days of adventure, and three nights of parties.

A standard ticket – with more activity credits – costs £295, while an unlimited dynamo ticket will set you back £495.

Upcoming events are in Sevenoaks, Kent, in August and September.

Dragons’ Den pitch – Frida Rome vegan handbags

University pals turned business partners Rebecca Joy and Natalie Deana pitch their vegan handbags.

Frida Rome is a conscious, luxury, vegan-friendly handbag range.

Their cruelty-free brand is both inspired by and designed for “bad girls who do good things”.

The products are made using progressive, eco-conscious materials – cactus leather! – all sourced in the UK.

Each bag also includes a work of erotic fiction stitched inside, which is certainly a conversation starter, and a unique USP.

Their weekend handbag costs £275.

We’re just not sure we’d fit a book in it, let alone what we’d need for a weekend!

The best thing about it is it deconstructs so you can pack it flat.

Dragons’ Den vegan handbags: What is cactus leather?

Cactus leather is a fruit leather that “doesn’t smell like fish” like other vegan bags apparently!

It’s a sustainable leather alternative made from Opuntia Cactus (also known as Nopal) that has been developed in Mexico.

To make cactus leather, just the mature leaves are harvested, keeping the core of cacti intact.

Thanks to this, in six to eight months the leaves will grow back in order to be re-harvested again.

The material was introduced in 2019, so it is still in the early stages.

Dragons’ Den pitch – Upside Down House UK

London-based Tom Dirse pitches his venture – a full-sized house turned upside down.

Why? Good question!

To serve as a backdrop for social media-friendly snaps.

His business Upside Down House UK is a topsy-turvy attraction, which has already popped up in Manchester, Brighton and Essex.

The inverted wooden structure which promises visitors “a zero-gravity illusion experience in a safe and family friendly environment” is the third of its kind in the country.

Described as “a hybrid of street art and experimental entertainment”, it bills itself as “the UK’s first inverted photo experience”.

The house is arranged over two storeys and fully furnished with a kitchen, bathroom, living room art and bedroom.

Visitors are invited to walk on the ceiling and “lose themselves going downstairs to go up and letting their imagination run riot as they capture the perfect photo”.

Tickets cost around £5 per person to enter.

Dragons’ Den pitch – DelivrMe home delivery business

Birmingham-based business partners Zak Lloyd and Aaron Branch pitch their home delivery business DelivrMe.

They want to take on Amazon with their venture.

DelivrMe is an on-demand delivery platform that allows you to order anything, anytime, anywhere – without the restrictions.

If you scroll through the app, you should see all your local stores, where you can filter by categories such as food, pharmaceuticals, clothing and more.

DelivrMe then aims is to fulfil all orders within 30-45 minutes, direct to your door.

Wait, what?

This could be game-changing!

They promise it couldn’t be easier to order with DelivrMe…

Just install the app, place the order, and receive the delivery.

So what’s the catch?

The Dragons soon find out!

Dragons’ Den vegan handbags – Kandy Kitchen Creations

A Rochdale-based couple present their range of homemade soups and stews.

Karen and Andy Turner pitch their business Kandy Kitchen Creations.

The company sells natural soups, stews, risottos and puddings all in a convenient pack – many just need two to three pints of water.

They currently have 20 varieties of soups, stews and risotto.

The duo have also created 11 puddings as well.

The products are currently found in garden centres, delis, and farm shops across the UK.

You can also find the products on their website.

Soups, stews, risottos and puddings are all sold for £5 a pack.

Can the Dragons get past the branding of Kandy – a cross between Karen and Andy?

Dragons’ Den continues on Thursdays at 8pm on BBC One.

