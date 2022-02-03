Dragons' Den episode five pitches

Dragons’ Den continues on BBC One this week and there’s a pitch that might just get you salivating – Monarchs cheese crisps!

But where can you get the moreish snack?

And how many calories are they?

Here’s everything you need to know about Monarchs cheese crisps from Dragons’ Den and where you can buy them!

Dragons’ Den Monarchs cheese crisps: Touker Suleyman samples the cheesy snacks (Credit: BBC One)

Read more: Dragons’ Den: How did new dragon Steven Bartlett drop out of uni and make a £100million fortune?

Dragons’ Den pitches – Monarchs Pure Cheese crisps

Romanian entrepreneurs Grigore Davideanu and Alexandru Rus serve up a cheesy alternative to the crisp on Dragons’ Den this week.

And they describe their Monarchs cheese crisps as tasting like the cheesy bits that have gone a bit chewy on a cheese toastie.

You had us at the word cheese.

Dragons’ Den star Deborah Meaden calls the snack “cheese crisp porn”, although of course she can’t taste the snacks as she is vegan.

Meanwhile Sara Davies says the crisps are “next level”.

Although Peter Jones questions why the name is the same as an airline…

The crisp alternative Monarchs crisps are “100 per cent British cheddar”.

Pure Cheese Crisps are made entirely from tangy mature British Cheddar and organic spices, baked by hand in Warwickshire.

One customer said: “Absolutely love these cheese crisps, so tasty and convenient to grab and go! Fab macros for keto/low carb lifestyle.”

Dragons’ Den pitches – where can I buy Monarchs Pure Cheese crisps?

You can buy Monarchs cheese crisps online here.

And the keto-friendly products are less than 2g of carbs per packet.

A packet of pure cheese crisps with organic chilli and herbs contains 1.3g carbs, 15g protein and no sugar.

They are 165kcal for a 32g pack.

They’re not cheap though!

You can buy them for £18 for six packets!

Although there are discounts for subscriptions.

Flavours come in spicy chilli and herbs, tangy mature cheddar, roasted onion and thyme, and fresh garlic and oregano.

And they come in 100% recyclable packaging.

Friends and business partners Nathan Webb and Pasquale Totaro pitch their Odd music balls (Credit: BBC One)

Read more: Dragon’s Den episode one pitches: Where can you buy cheese from The Cheese Geek?

What other pitches are there on Dragons’ Den episode five?

Siblings and business partners Chris and Mike Knell pitch their immersive game-based company Escape Kent Ltd.

The escape games are an “exciting, interactive adventure for groups or teams” who must work together against the clock.

The aim is to solve puzzles, find clues and crack codes to complete challenges in a themed room or online setting.

London-based Natalie Quail presents her teeth whitening service SmileTime.

The former international tax lawyer offers a bite-sized portion of her at-home teeth whitening business.

Old friends Nick Johnson and Nick Graham hope to capitalise on the growing popularity of hard seltzers.

They pitch Berczy, their “premium, alcoholic drinks business”.

Meanwhile, a pair of music-lovers pitch an invention that allows just about anyone to make music.

Business partners Nathan Webb and Pasquale Totaro demonstrate Odd music ball.

Dragons’ Den continues on Thursdays at 8pm on BBC One. All past episodes are on BBC iPlayer.

Who is your favourite Dragon? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.