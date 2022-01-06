Dragon’s Den episode one pitches: Where can you buy cheese from The Cheese Geek?

The new series of Dragons’ Den with all-new pitches begins tonight (Thursday January 6) and five new investors attempt to persuade the dragons to part with their cash.

Furthermore, a new dragon takes his place in the den – 29-year-old Steve Bartlett becomes the youngest dragon in the series’ history.

So what will Steve and the team be faced with tonight?

Steve makes his debut (Credit: BBC)

Dragons’ Den pitches: What is The Cheese Geek and where can you use it?

Edward Hancock and Richard Simpson stride into the den in tonight’s opening episode.

The London-based pair want investment into their online cheese business, The Cheese Geek.

A subscription-based cheese company, it offers a range of cheese boxes stuffed with small-batch, artisanal cheeses.

Using family-run, British farms to source their products, Edward and Richard are convinced that the tech behind their business will offer subscribers what they want, when they want it.

However, as it’s Dragon’s Den, soon the duo are put through their paces and their request for £150,000 in return for three per cent of the business looks under threat.

But what if you want to subscribe to The Cheese Geek and enjoy what they stock?

It’s already up and running, so it’s a simple click here to explore the company’s yummy-looking range.

Will the pitchers impress Touker Suleyman? (Credit: BBC)

Dragons’ Den pitches: The Pop Lumen mini-torch

One pitch the dragons receive tonight is from an engineer graduate and product manager at a lighting company.

Grant Bruce has started Flux Choice Limited, and the product he presents to the investors is a handy mini-torch.

An expertly designed little gadget – the Pop Lumen – it also attaches to a key ring, so it’s easy to use and easy to reach for.

Furthermore, Grant explains that the gadget is magnetic, so users can be stuck to surfaces for hands-free usage.

He also explains that this is the first in a line of products he’s preparing for market.

The Pop Lumen is currently in Kickstarter mode, so go here to check it out.

Sara Davies runs her eye over a potential investment (Credit: BBC)

The rest…

Elsewhere in the first episode of the new series, Ola Goldsmith presents the dragons with her business – an innovative hair weave company.

Her big idea is to take her upgraded approach to hair extensions around the country and train hair technicians to use them.

There’s also Sarah Gleave, who wants investment into her anti-dog-snatching leads.

And, for something completely different, Chang Liu from Reading presents an intriguing pitch to the dragons.

His company – Extend Robotics – produces software that allows people to control robots remotely in another location.

Chang explains that robots could be used in the health sector, care homes and even the hospitality industry (robot bartenders anyone?).

But will the dragons be amenable to investments in the future?

Dragons’ Den starts tonight (Thursday January 6) at 8pm on BBC One