Dragons’ Den episode 3 pitches include Potion Paris perfume and Nana’s Chutneys

Dragons’ Den pitch Potion Paris perfume

First of all, Suzanne Haines, Omar Mian, and their colleague Aston step into the den.

They believe they are “bridging the gap between luxury and sustainability”.

The trio pitch their refillable and sustainable fragrance brand…

But will it get the Dragons’ creative juices flowing?

Potion Paris is described as “a clean, cruelty-free and vegan lifestyle brand, with a bright new perspective on sustainable beauty”.

It creates its signature scents from clean and natural ingredients.

All of which come in 10ml refills that “fit perfectly inside their signature opulent vials”.

The entrepreneurs describe the perfumes as “luxurious, cruelty-free and toxin-free handcrafted perfumes”.

They come in a refillable vial, so buyers are encouraged to return their empty refills, which are then cleaned, sanitised and prepared for reuse.

Scents include Peony & Nutmeg Addiction, Vanilla & Musk, Jasmine & Patchouli, White Flower & Patchouli, Amber, Praline & Wood, Precious Oud & Oriental, and Rose, Peony & Wood.

Vials cost £45, while the refills cost £30.

A sample set of all the scents cost £35, and collection sets start from £110.

The company also sell candles, priced from £50.

Dragons’ Den series 20, episode 3, pitches: Nana’s Chutneys

Next to meet the Dragons’ is mother and son Vandana and Kunal Nanavati.

They hope their Mumbai-inspired chutney business will give the investors an appetite to spend.

Nana’s Chutneys are all vegan, gluten-free, and “packed with super herbs”.

Vandana – aka Nana – is responsible for all the authentic Indian recipes, which she currently keeps secret.

She makes them in her own kitchen every day.

Therefore, the company is currently quite small.

Chutneys include coriander and chilli, garam garlic, sweet date, and mango and saffron, and cost £6.50 per jar.

A triple pack currently costs £19.50.

The drawback? The product only lasts 10 days.

Could Nana’s Chutneys reach supermarket shelves, likes former Dragons’ Den success story Reggae Reggae Sauce?

Dragons’ Den series 20, episode 3, pitches: The Roadrower fitness machine

A businessman-turned-inventor believes he’s found a way to bring rowing onto dryland.

Zimbabwean-born entrepreneur Rupert Cattell – whose great-grandfather invented tarmac – is the founder and CEO of Roadrower.

Roadrower is a machine “that does an existing exercise in a completely different way” and combines the benefits of rowing and cycling.

It’s described as the “ultimate rowing bike” where users can get a full body workout anywhere.

Rupert Cattell believes the Roadrower is the ultimate all-body exercise machine.

The bike mirrors the rowing action, but can be done in the fresh air, rather than in a gym.

Developed by a former world champion oarsman, the fitness machine mirrors the body action of the water-based sport, but gives you the freedom to row anywhere, anytime, any weather.

The machine costs £3,500, and can be ordered now for a deposit of £1,000 (which includes a free t’shirt).

It comes in blue, black, red, and racing green.

Grow So Simple

Lastly, Northumberland-based entrepreneur Dan Robson stands before the Dragons.

He’s the Managing Director and co-founder of Grow So Simple.

Green-fingered Dan hopes to sow the seeds for success with his accessible gardening enterprise.

Grow Sow Simple believe that everyone should have the opportunity to experience the “thrill of growing and eating their own fresh herbs and vegetables”.

The range promises to help gardeners get the most from their space.

It’s a design and manufacturing business based in Newcastle, which sell gardening kits for growing fresh vegetables and fruit.

The eco-friendly seed kits are currently available in Asda stores across the UK.

Biodegradable seed cells cost £14.99 and include pizza topper kits, cocktail botanicals, allotment garden mix, tomato selection, burger toppers, chilli selection, veg patch and herb garden.

Kits can be delivered straight through the door.

