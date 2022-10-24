Dragons’ Den star Drew Cockton dies aged 36 as heartbroken family pay tribute

Dragons’ Den contestant Drew Cockton has died aged 36, just a year after securing a £50,000 investment for his candle business.

His mother confirmed entrepreneur Drew’s passing yesterday (Sunday October 23).

She said her family were “devastated beyond belief” by the loss.

Dragons’ Den star Drew Cockton has passed away at 36 (Credit: BBC YouTube)

Drew Cockton from Dragons’ Den

Drew was seen pitching his candle business Owen Drew to the Dragon’s Den investors on the BBC show in May 2021.

Touker Suleyman told him at the time: “You want somebody to bring you [into] Harrods, Selfridges, Harvey Nichols – we’ve got access.

“I’m willing to make you an offer. I’ll give you all of the £50,000 but I want 30 per cent.”

Before his Dragons’ Den appearance, Drew is believed to have created the world’s most expensive candle to honour the 2018 wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

It recreated the scent of Meghan’s floral arrangements and retailed at £750.

‘Rest peacefully darling boy’

Drew’s mother Kate told friends on Facebook her family is bereft following Drew’s death.

She wrote: “We are truly, utterly heartbroken to have to tell you that our beloved Drew Peter George Cockton (my gorgeous boy) died peacefully at home yesterday.

“We are devastated beyond belief.

Life is never, ever going to be the same again.

"Rest peacefully darling boy."

Within hours, the post was flooded by hundreds of comments.

“Sincere condolences at this time for you and your family. Rest in peace Drew,” one person wrote.

Another added: “Drew achieved so much and was such an inspiration. Our thoughts are with you and all the family.”

And a third commiserated: “He was a one in million. Sending lots of love to all those closest to him at this awful time.”

A number of Dragons’ Den stars listened to Drew Cockton’s pitch on the show (Credit: BBC YouTube)

Paris Hilton and Dragons’ Den star pay their respects

Friends and followers also paid their respects with comments on the most recent post shared on Drew’s Instagram account.

Among them were touching remarks from Paris Hilton‘s verified Insta page.

She wrote: “Devastated to hear the news of my friend & #LittleHilton @mrowendrew.

“He was so kind with a heart of gold. My heart breaks for his loved ones and family.

“Sending them all my condolences and so much love. RIP sweet soul. Love you forever my friend.”

And Dragons’ Den mentor Touker Suleyman also hailed Drew in the caption of an image share on Insta.

The businessman wrote yesterday evening: “Devastated by the sad news, passing away of young entrepreneur Drew Cockton.

“Drew came to Dragons’ Den and won my investment in his candle and fragrance business. Young man with drive, passion, business acumen, with plenty of energy.

“He will be missed by his family and us. Rest in peace Drew.”

