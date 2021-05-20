Dragons’ Den episode eight: Where can I buy Owen Drew’s aphrodisiac candle and what’s the cost?

Dragons’ Den continues on BBC One this week (Thursday May 20 2021) and one particular pitch puts a big smile on Peter Jones’ face – Owen Drew’s aphrodisiac candle.

Peter joins self-made multimillionaires Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Tej Lalvani and Sara Davies on the show.

So what is an aphrodisiac candle, where can you buy it, and how much does it cost?

Here’s everything you need to know!

Dragons’ Den star Deborah Meaden is a soft touch when it comes to animals, but will she invest in a sniffer dog business? (Credit: BBC One)

Read more: Dragons’ Den BBC: Steven Bartlett signs as youngest ever Dragon – what’s he worth?

Dragons’ Den pitch: Luxury Owen Drew candles

First of all, Wirral-based entrepreneur Drew Cockton pitches his range of luxury home fragrance products, Owen Drew.

These include vegan, soy-wax candles made from natural ingredients and with a wooden wick.

Workers make everything by hand in Wirral.

Owen Drew also sells the world’s first aphrodisiac candle and the world’s most expensive candle.

Why does it cost £750?

The candle is produced with 24 carat gold and has “ridiculously expensive oils in it”.

Finally, Owen wants £50,000 for 10 per cent in the business.

What is an aphrodisiac candle?

Manufacturers make Owen Drew’s aphrodisiac candle with wax infused with tree resin and rare oil worth £19K per lb.

Buyers of the ‘Love Drug’ candle will enjoy 100 hours of burn time.

Its scent promises to boost sexual desire by focusing on an area of the brain called the limbic system.

The natural soy wax is designed to stimulate this part of the brain – putting you in the mood for love and regulating your libido.

The naturally erotic scents include agarwood (oud), a rare aphrodisiac perfume extracted from the resin of aquilaria and ayrinops trees, native to Southeast Asia and Yemen.

Agarwood is one of the most expensive oils in the world, and has been known to sell for a staggering £19,228 per pound.

The agarwood is subsequently combined with Bulgarian Rose Otto essential oil, which is made from the petals of the flower to give an “alluring sensual” aroma.

A spokesperson for Owen Drew said: “Scent is the language of sexuality, certain scents can stir emotions and feelings, they have a huge impact on the brain.

“Our Love Drug candle has been uniquely developed to work with this part of the brain to increase your libido.”

Dragons’ Den candle: Will Owen Drew’s range of candles impress the Dragons? (Credit: Owen Drew)

Read more: Dragons’ Den episode seven: What is sand removing Beach Powder and where can I buy it?

Dragons’ Den candle: Where can I buy it?

Owen Drew products can be bought from their website here.

Sadly, the aphrodisiac candle is currently sold out.

However, the company stock a a variety of other candles.

Scents include Strawberry Fields, White Orchid, Opium Noir and White Linen and English Lavender.

The Port of Liverpool candle “brings together a collection of scents from the four corners of the globe”.

There’s also the Marrakech candle, Penny Lane candle, and Reading Room candle.

How much does it cost?

Owen Drew’s aphrodisiac candle Love Drug costs £60.

The price reflects the cost of the essential oils used to make it.

Other candles stocked by Owen Drew begin at £35.

The company also sells room mists from £30, and wax melts and oil burners from £10.

Touker Suleyman cringes during the demo for Bubblebog (Credit: BBC One)

Dragons’ Den episode eight

Multimillionaires Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Tej Lalvani and Sara Davies return to put five hopeful entrepreneurs through their paces.

Two friends pitch plantable children’s books, while a pair of ex-bankers hope their at-home private chef service will get investment.

Meanwhile, a Wirral-based entrepreneur pitches his range of luxury home fragrance products Owen Drew, including an aphrodisiac candle.

A husband-and-wife duo demonstrate their scent-detection courses for dogs, and an inventor shows off his bubble bog!

Evan Davies hosts.

Dragons’ Den continues on Thursday May 20 2021 on BBC One at 9pm.

Would you buy an aphrodisiac candle costing £60? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.