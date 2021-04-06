Who plays Sanya in Holby City? Was Dona Croll in EastEnders?

Dona Croll is guest starring on Holby City this week, playing Sanya Morrison.

The 67-year-old actress is Max McGerry’s mother, and comes in as a patient.

Read more: Is Kim Tate about to die in Emmerdale?

However, it quickly becomes apparent that Max and Sanya aren’t on good terms.

And that she may even be hiding important secrets from her daughter.

But this isn’t Dona’s first time in Holby City.

Dona is a highly successful British television actress (Credit: YouTube)

In fact, the star first became well-known for her role in Casualty back in 1993.

Here we take a deeper look at her career and personal life…

Who did Dona Croll play in Casualty?

Dona played Adele Beckford in Casualty from 1993-1994.

Read more: Corrie fans rally around Tyrone after Fiz row

But she played a different character, Lucy Watson, in a 1990 episode.

She then returned as yet another character, Nurse Rachel Culley, for a one off episode in 2011.

When was she last on Holby City?

Dona will appear on several episodes of Holby City this week (April 2021) as Sanya Morrison.

However, she previously appeared on the medical drama in 2008 for a single episode as a character called Amber.

And then as Paula Richards for another one-off appearance in 2004.

Dona as Emerald in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

When was Dona Croll on EastEnders?

The actress played character Emerald Fox on EastEnders from January-February 2017.

But she also played character Joy Lucas for four episodes in 2006 and played a nursing sister across two episodes in 1988.

What else has she been in?

You may remember Dona for her role as Pearl McHugh in the now defunct Channel 5 soap opera Family Affairs.

She played Pearl from 1999 until 2002.

She’s also had roles in the likes of Emmerdale, Silent Witness, West of Liberty, Death in Paradise, The Missing, and Time Trumpet.

Dona has performed in numerous stage productions (Credit: Royal Shakespeare Company)

What’s more, she’s a highly accomplished stage actress.

Past stage roles include in All My Sons, The Heresy of Love and Richard II.

During lockdown, she played Phaedra in 15 Heroines to a live streamed audience from Jermyn Street Theatre.

While speaking to TheBritishBlackList, she said this new era of theatre performance was quite challenging.

She explained: “Filming in the theatre is anathema to me.

“There is already an art form for actors moving on camera, it’s called film. Performing without an audience is like swimming using only one arm.

“There’s a give and take between actors and audience, and for me, without it, it’s not really theatre.”

Where is Dona Croll from?

Dona is British and moved to England at the age of five from Jamaica.

She has said that both of her parents were preachers, and they’d hoped she would go into the same profession.

However, she developed her love for acting in school, and teachers encouraged her to pursue it as her chosen career.

While speaking to BUFF, she said of her acting career: “I’ve been very lucky. If you work hard, apply yourself and dedicate yourself – opportunities come your way.

“And that’s what I’ve done. Honestly talent is good, luck is good but hard work is the best – and it will pay off.”

*Holby City airs tonight on BBC One at 19.50pm.

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.