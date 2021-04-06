Coronation Street fans have sided with Tyrone Dobbs after he decided to leave fiancé Fiz Stape.

Fiz and Tyrone have been together for years. However he recently started to develop feelings for Alina Pop and the two ended up sharing a kiss.

Tyrone confessed what happened to Fiz and although she was furious, the two agreed to try and put what happened behind them.

Tyrone and Alina started to spend a lot of time together (Credit: ITV)

In last night’s scenes (Monday, April 5) Tyrone and Fiz planned to take their daughters Hope and Ruby on a camping holiday.

However when Tyrone discovered someone reported Alina to Immigration Enforcement, accusing her of tax evasion, he immediately assumed it was Fiz.

Tyrone went home and started to have a go at Fiz, but Gemma Winter soon confessed that she was the one who reported Alina.

Soon Tyrone and Fiz began arguing again and he admitted that he was in love with Alina.

Tyrone told Fiz he loves Alina (Credit: ITV)

However Fiz struggled to take in the news and furiously said: “She’s an attractive young girl, you’re a middle age mechanic.”

Tyrone responded: “You wanted the truth, that’s the truth. I’m in love with her.”

But fans actually sided with Tyrone, saying that Fiz constantly puts him down.

Fiz needs to stop putting Tyrone down, because Alina likes him as much as he likes her. He’s Not making a fool of himself #corrie — 💗 amanda hawkins💗🇱🇨🇯🇲 (@amandakins24) April 5, 2021

I really dislike Fiz. 'You're just a middle aged mechanic'. Nice. Putting him down AGAIN! Tyrone pack your bags! #Corrie — Elaine (@StandingStill41) April 5, 2021

Fiz has always picked at Tyrone, if it was a man who had done that, we would have been screaming for him to leave, why should he put up with it?! #Corrie — Joanna ⚫⚪ (@googoogajoob78) April 5, 2021

Fiz is really doing too much #Corrie — Nick (@NiickBoii) April 5, 2021

You asked for it, Fiz 🤷🏽‍♀️ #Corrie — Mandy Amory (@LilMissMystic) April 5, 2021

Coronation Street: What’s next for Fiz and Tyrone?

After deciding to split up, Fiz and Tyrone told Hope and Ruby they were no longer together.

The girls were devastated and soon Tyrone ended up leaving to go and stay with Abi and Kevin.

In next week’s scenes Kevin tries to cheer Tyrone up as he complains about missing Alina. But later Fiz is stunned when she asks him to move back in.

Fiz makes it clear she’s only asking because the girls miss him. Tyrone tells Alina that he’s moving back in with Fiz for the sake of the kids, but he tells her it’s her that he loves.

Tyrone tells Alina that it’s her he loves (Credit: ITV)

Tyrone moves back into No.9 but realises he has made a terrible mistake. He is speechless when Fiz reveals she’s booked them some relationship counselling.

When they get home, Tyrone makes a secret call to Alina behind Fiz’s back.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

