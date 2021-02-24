Warwick Davis is the likeable host of Tenable on ITV1, but does the presenter and actor have children? And have they inherited his genetic condition?

As well as presenting, Warwick has appeared in many famous films.

Pretty impressive for someone who was told he would not survive his teens!

Here’s everything you need to know about Warwick and his family.

What is Warwick Davis famous for?

Warwick is an actor, presenter, writer, director, comedian, and producer.

He is perhaps most famous for playing the title character in the 1998 film Willow.

The actor starred in the Leprechaun film series from 1993 to 2003, and portrayed several characters in the Star Wars films, including the Ewok Wicket in Return of the Jedi.

Warwick portrayed Wald in the 1999 film Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, Wollivan in Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens, and many others.

The actor portrayed Professor Filius Flitwick and Griphook in the Harry Potter film series.

He starred as a fictionalised version of himself in the sitcom Life’s Too Short, and currently presents Tenable on ITV1.

Warwick has been acting since 1983, when he was just 13 years old.

As well as his acting career, Warwick co-founded the talent agency Willow Management.

It specialises in representing actors under five feet tall.

How old is Warwick Davis?

Warwick Ashley Davis was born on February 3 1970 in Epsom, Surrey.

He is currently 51 years of age.

Is Warwick married?

Warwick married actress Samantha in 1991.

She is the daughter of his business partner Peter Burroughs and the sister of actress Hayley Burroughs.

She has a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia.

Warwick Davis children: Does he have kids?

Warwick and wife Samantha have two surviving children.

Their daughter, Annabelle Davis, stars in the CBBC show The Dumping Ground as Sasha Bellman.

They also have a son called Harrison.

Tragically, the couple’s first two children, sons Lloyd and George, died shortly after birth, having had a fatal combination of their parents’ conditions – spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita (SED), and achondroplasia.

He says: “Prior to Annabelle and Harrison we had a baby boy, Lloyd, who inherited both our conditions… And that is something that proves fatal.

“It’s something that a baby won’t survive. But Lloyd, he survived for nine days, but yeah he was beautiful… but it was a tough time. And yeah, we had a stillborn too.”

What condition does Warwick have?

Warwick was born with spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita, a rare form of dwarfism.

When he was 11, his grandmother heard a radio advertisement calling for people who were 4 feet tall or shorter to be in Return of the Jedi.

And the rest is history!

Despite being told he would not survive his teens, Warwick has gone on to have a very successful career and a family.

Warwick has said the only real drawback to being small is the associated health problems.

Of his own dwarfism, he says: “Well, as you get older, it gets worse… Your joints, for a start.

“My hips are dislocated, so they’re sitting out here. Very painful knees. I had surgery on my feet when I was very young. There’s a risk of retinal detachment, but I know the signs now.”

Warwick Davis children: Have Warwick’s children inherited dwarfism?

Annabelle and Harrison both have SED, inherited from their parents.

Spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita (abbreviated to SED) is a rare disorder of bone growth that results in dwarfism, characteristic skeletal abnormalities, and occasionally problems with vision and hearing.

