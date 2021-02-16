ITV show Tenable was back on screens yesterday for a new series and viewers shared supportive messages for Warwick Davis as they thought the presenter didn’t seem himself.

The popular ITV quiz show returned with a brand new episode on Monday (February 15) afternoon.

Warwick’s back on screens for new episodes of Tenable (Credit: ITV)

What did ITV viewers say about Tenable?

On Twitter, viewers sent their well wishes to Warwick as they shared their concern.

One asked: “Is Warwick Davies OK?”

Read more: The Chase: Viewers brand Shaun Wallace ‘useless’ as team wins £60k

Another said: “Hey get well soon, Warwick. Get back to your old self, much better.”

A third put: “Hope you are OK, Warwick. You don’t seem as chirpy as usual. Take care, love the show.”

The family won big in yesterday’s episode (Credit: ITV)

A fourth tweeted: “Big fan of your show (even have the board game!) and was chuffed to see you back, but there’s something different, you are defo not yourself chum.

This time it’s bigger and better… actually, that’s a lie.

“It almost seemed like it was your first ever show and not the polished event we all know and love so well. Hope you’re alright.”

Hope you are ok Warwick. You don’t seem as chirpy as usual. Take care, love the show 😁👍X — Val Warhurst (@Warhu) February 15, 2021

I said the very same thing, felt quite concerned. — Mrs Martin 🇪🇺 (@MartinTweetled) February 15, 2021

Warwick poked fun at himself as he informed his followers on social media that his new series was here.

He tweeted: “#Tenable is back! Today at 3pm on @ITV For a brand new series!

“This time it’s bigger and better… actually, that’s a lie. I’m exactly the same size and the jokes are just as bad. Cheers! x

Some viewers shared supportive messages for the Tenable host (Credit: ITV)

What happened on ITV show Tenable?

The Jacques Of All Trades team ended up winning big, walking away with a whopping £18k.

Read more: Tipping Point viewers infuriated by finalist’s ‘one counter question’ strategy

Zhané, the final player who secured the win, said afterwards: “I feel… music, music. Thank you, I feel great, I feel absolutely fantastic… I’m just so overwhelmed. I’m starting to cry.”

Warwick told her: “You’ve been a great team to have on the show, wonderful family. Congratulations, nice one.”

ED! contacted ITV for comment on this story.

– Tenable airs weekdays at 3pm on ITV

Are you glad to have Tenable back on ITV? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of the show.