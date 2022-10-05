Doc Martin on ITV1: Who plays Louisa’s dad? Is Kenneth Cranham married?

Doc Martin fans are currently enjoying the 10th and final series and there’s a very special guest star in episode 5 – Kenneth Cranham!

Throughout series 10, viewers have seen guests appearances from Fay Ripley to Hermione Norris…

And in episode 5, we get a special appearance from award-winning actor Kenneth Cranham, who returns as Louisa’s dad Terry Glasson.

But who is Kenneth Cranham, and what else has the star been in?

Who is Doc Martin star Kenneth Cranham?

Kenneth Cranham is a Scottish actor, who’s had a lot of experience in the film and TV industry.

He started his acting journey when he trained at the National Youth Theatre of Great Britain and at RADA.

He rose to fame playing Noah Claypole in Oliver! in 1968, before going on to play the titular hero in the popular comedy drama Shine on Harvey Moon in the 1980s.

Viewers might recognise him for his roles in the hit films Hot Fuzz, Maleficent and Hellbound: Hellraiser II.

The esteemed actor has over 100 TV credits to his name and he’s also won a number of awards for his talent.

He won a Critics’ Circle Theatre Award for Best Actor in 2015 for his role as Andre in The Father.

The play received five-star reviews and his performance was described by critics as the “performance of his life”.

He also won a Laurence Oliver Award for Best Actor the following year.

More recently, he played Alice’s father-in-law Gerry in Finding Alice on ITV, and Edmund Dalrymple in The Good Karma Hospital.

Who plays Terry Glasson in Doc Martin?

Joining the cast of Doc Martin for the 10th and final series is Kenneth Cranham.

He plays Louisa’s father, Terry Glasson, in episode 5 of series 10.

In the episode, Louisa is shocked when she finds her father making a cup of tea in her kitchen after not seeing him in years.

However, she starts to become suspicious of the real reason why he’s back in Portwenn…

Doc Martin fans will know that Kenneth Cranham popped up as Terry in the 2006 episode On the Edge.

What has Kenneth Cranham been in before?

Kenneth Cranham has appeared in a variety of popular TV shows.

Viewers may recognise the star for appearing in season 3 of The Good Karma Hospital.

Over the course of six episodes, he played a prominent role as a patient who built a sweet and close relationship with Doctor Walker.

Kenneth also played Gerry Walsh in the ITV comedy drama Finding Alice, alongside Keeley Hawes.

Gerry Walsh was the father of Alice’s late husband Harry.

Talking about his role on the show, Kenneth told ITV: “Although Gerry might appear to be a stubborn pragmatist, in truth he’s neurotic, terrified of history repeating itself.

“Just like Harry, Gerry tried to move from being a builder to a developer.

“But, when his business crashed and burned, it left Gerry and his family in a difficult financial bind.

“Now Gerry’s determined to put a brave face on his grief and protect himself from debt at any cost.”

Kenneth was also praised for his role in the horror film Hellbound: Hellraiser II, where he played the deranged Channard.

He is also an established theatre and radio actor who has taken on roles in Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Grossman’s War: Stalingrad and The Interrogation.

How old is Doc Martin guest star Kenneth Cranham?

Kenneth Cranahm was born on December 12 1944.

This means that the talented actor is currently 77 years old.

Where is Doc Martin guest star Kenneth Cranham from?

Scot Kenneth Cranham was born in Lochgelly, Dunfermline, Fife.

Talking to The Scotsman, Kenneth spoke about his memories of growing up in the area.

He said: “The only acting I knew when I was a boy came from Lochgelly.

“With a double bill, people would live their lives in the cinema.

“You would even see babies being breastfed in the audience.”

Kenneth also mentioned that his drama teachers at his London School persuaded him to act in Shakespeare rather than play football during his break.

But Kenneth had very different ideas!

He said: “The first thing I wanted to do, as a boy, was to be a skiier because I had seen film footage of somebody skiing.”

Who is Kenneth Cranham married to?

Kenneth Cranham has been married twice.

His first marriage to fellow actress Diana Quick lasted for four years.

Diana Quick is known for her performances in The Death of Stalin and Brideshead Revisited.

She also played Hermione Lancaster in Midsomer Murders and Lady Cecily in Father Brown.

The pair married in 1974, but divorced in 1978.

Kenneth went on to marry his second wife – Irish actress Fiona Victory – with whom he is still married.

The pair share a daughter, Kathleen Cranham.

Kenneth also has one daughter, Nancy Cranham, from a previous relationship with actress Charlotte Cornwell.

Was Kenneth Cranham in Oliver!?

Kenneth Cranham starred in the American production of Oliver! in 1968.

The actor took on the role of Noah Claypole, who was a charity boy and servant of Mr Sowerberry.

Talking about his role in the film, Kenneth told The Oldie: “What luck.

“Five days filming £50 a day and, at the same time, playing Hal in Joe Orton’s Loot at the Criterion Theatre!.

“I was 22 at the time.”

How much is Kenneth Cranham worth?

According to All Famous Birthday, Kenneth Cranham has pocketed a hefty sum since his success in the TV and film industry.

The Scottish actor’s estimated net worth is approximately £1.5 million.

Doc Martin series 10 continues on Wednesday October 05 2022 at 9pm on ITV1.

