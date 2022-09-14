Doc Martin on ITV1: Is Max Foreman star Angus Imrie related to Celia Imrie?

Doc Martin viewers meet Portwenn’s new receptionist in episode 2, played by Angus Imrie.

The character arrives to support grouchy Dr Martin Ellingham and his patients at Portwenn Surgey.

The receptionist is a role filled by a variety of famous actors on the show over the years – including Lucy Punch and Katherine Parkinson.

This time, it’s Angus Imrie’s turn to sit behind the iconic desk.

But who is he and is he related to Celia Imrie?

Here’s what we know about the new character in Doc Martin.

Angus Imrie plays the new receptionist in Doc Martin (Credit: Splash News)

Who plays new receptionist Max Foreman in Doc Martin?

Doc Martin has seen numerous receptionists come and go at Portwenn Surgery over the years.

In episode 2 of Doc Martin series 10, we meet a brand new receptionist called Max Foreman.

Of course, chaos immediately starts to reign in the Portwenn surgery as Max isn’t up to the task of managing two sets of patients.

Eventually, Morwenna is forced to temporarily take his place when he unexpectedly disappears!

Max is played by British actor Angus Imrie.

Angus is perhaps best known for playing the character Josh Archer in the BBC Radio 4 series The Archers.

He has also recently landed the role of Prince Edward in The Crown series 4.

What has actor Angus Imrie been in before?

Angus Imrie made his debut on screen in the BBC One film Station Jim when he was only five years old.

He went on to play young Merlin in the film The Kid Who Would Be King alongside Partick Stewart, who plays the older version of Merlin.

In an interview with Collider, Angus shared what it was like to share the role with legendary actor Patrick Stewart.

He said: “It was such a privilege to share a part with him.

“He’s an absolute gentleman, and just the most superb actor.”

Angus also played the role of Prince Arthur in the period drama series The Spanish Princess.

Fleabag fans will recognise Angus for playing Martin’s ‘creepy son’ in Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag.

In 2020, Angus also starred as Bartholomew alongside Anya Taylor-Joy and Callum Turner in the acclaimed film Emma.

Angus’ mother is British actress Celia Imrie (Credit: Splash News)

How old is he and where is he from?

Angus Imrie was born on August 02 1994.

This means that the star is currently 28 years old.

The actor was born on the Isle of Wright, Hampshire.

Is Doc Martin star Angus Imrie related to Celia Imrie?

Indeed he is! Angus is the son of two very well known celebrities, Celia Imrie and the late Benjamin Whitrow.

Celia Imrie is an actress and author who’s well known for her work with Victoria Wood.

Celia has starred in many films including Nanny McPhee, The Borrowers and the Bridget Jones’ Diary trilogy.

Her TV credits also include Casualty, Absolutely Fabulous and Upstairs, Downstairs.

In 2013, she guest starred in BBC’s Doctor Who, playing the villainous Miss Kizlet.

Celia has also written a number of books such as Orphans of the Storm, and the Nice collection.

Her debut novel Not Quite Nice was published in 2015 and even had six weeks in the Sunday Times Top 10.

Celia previously confessed she’d an affair with Angus’ father Benjamin Whitrow and added that they came to an “arrangement” about their baby.

Talking to the Express, she said: “Angus was devoted to his father and, though I’ve never really said it properly, Ben and I did have a romance.

“I wanted to have his baby before it was too late and he [Whitrow] was very, very honest with him [Angus] and he accepted that and was a wonderful father.”

Angus’ late father Benjamin Whitrow was also an actor.

In 1995, he was nominated for a BAFTA TV Award for Best Actor for his role as Mr Bennet in the BBC version of Pride and Prejudice.

Benjamin’s last work was playing the role of Sir John Betjeman in BBC Radio 4’s Mr Betjeman’s Class.

The married actor sadly died at 80 years old, during the recording of Mr Betjeman’s Regrets.

Angus Imrie has a four-year-old son (Credit: Splash News)

Doc Martin: Does Angus Imrie have a child?

Angus Imrie also has a four-year-old child of his own.

According to Wikipedia, Angus’ son was born in 2018 but he has mostly kept details about his child and partner very private.

Talking to Oxford Mail, Angus opened up about keeping his son entertained throughout lockdown.

He said: “I think this will resonate with lots of parents that you can get bogged down in the household, so getting children out and about was the best fun thing.

“Getting outdoors was definitely the main thing and now things have opened up again it’s just wonderful to be able to take him to all the museums in Oxford.

“It is different adventures all the time.”

The third episode of Doc Martin series 10 airs on ITV1 on Wednesday September 21 2022 at 9pm.

