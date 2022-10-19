Doc Martin on ITV1: Who plays Helen Parsons? Is Beth Goddard married?

Doc Martin viewers might recognise guest star Beth Goddard, who plays Helen Parsons in episode 7 of series 10.

The actress joins the Doc Martin cast as a character who has a gruelling accident on the beach.

Doc Martin will certainly have his work cut out for him in the episode, as he tries to save Helen’s life.

But we have every bit of confidence that our favourite grumpy GP will be successful!

So who is Beth Goddard and who is her famous husband?

Here’s everything you need to know!

Beth Goddard, seen here with her husband, starred in the ITV drama Cracker (Credit: Shutterstock)

Who plays Helen Parsons in Doc Martin episode 7

Beth Goddard guest stars as Helen Parsons in Doc Martin series 10 episode 7.

Actor Vincent Franklin reprises her role as Chris Parsons, her husband.

The character of Chris first appeared in 2004, and has popped up several times since then.

The pair both play a married couple, Chris and Helen Parsons, who decide to take a walk along the rocks.

However, Helen finds herself in trouble when she passes out and falls into the sea.

Will her husband Chris be able to find help in time to save his wife, or will it already be too late?

Who is Beth Goddard?

Beth Goddard is a British actress who’s known for her role as Suze Littlewood in the BBC comedy series Gimme Gimme Gimme.

One of the actress’s first television roles was as journalist Clare Moody in the ITV drama Cracker.

Her character reported on the crimes committed by serial killer Albie Kinsella, who targeted her for writing a page about the Hillsborough disaster.

Beth also played Belinda Asthon in an episode of ITV detective drama Inspector Lewis in 2008, and Trish Fallon in Silent Witness.

The actress’s other TV credits include appearances in Endeavour, Outlander, Call the Midwife, Des, and Casualty.

British actress Beth Goddard plays Helen Parsons in Doc Martin (Credit: ITV)

How old is Doc Martin guest star Beth Goddard?

Beth Goddard was born on March 31 1969.

This means that she is currently 53 years old.

Beth was born in Colchester, Essex, but grew up in Clacton-On-Sea and attended Rose Bruford College in Sidcup.

Who is Beth Goddard married to?

Beth Goddard is married to Life on Mars star Philip Glenister.

The two met at a birthday party for fellow actor Jamie Glover back in 1997.

They fell in love and got married in 2006.

The pair have two daughters together, called Millie and Charlotte.

Beth Goddard and Philip Glenister are married with two children (Credit: Shutterstock)

What has Doc Martin guest star Beth Goddard been in?

Beth Goddard has a pretty impressive TV CV, but she is probably best known for playing Suze Littlewood in Gimme Gimme Gimme.

Suze was the wife of Jez Littlewood and the top rival of Linda La Hughes.

Suze and Jez ended up having a son, Lee Littlewood, after she gave birth in Tom and Linda’s flat.

However, Jez eventually left Suze and it’s unknown if he took Lee with him.

In 1999, Beth then played Harriet Howell in the drama series Daylight Robbery, where four Essex housewives rob banks to make ends meet.

Beth also made two different appearances in the popular ITV drama Midsomer Murders.

The actress took on the role of Wendy Smythe-Webster in 2003 and Selina Stanton in 2011.

In 2010, Beth starred alongside her husband Philip Glenister in the third series of Ashes to Ashes.

Beth played Elaine Downing, the owner of a dating agency that was at the centre of the murder investigation.

The jobbing actress has also featured in a variety of popular films such as Edge of Tomorrow and Queen of the Desert.

Fans may even recognise Beth for playing Mrs Xavier in X-Men: First Class.

Is Beth Goddard in Manhunt?

Doc Martin isn’t the first TV series in which Beth Goddard has starred alongside Martin Clunes.

The pair both appeared in ITV’s Manhunt: The Night Stalker.

Manhunt was a four-part drama which recreated the real life police pursuit of notorious serial burglar and rapist, Delroy Grant.

Delroy Grant was a real person who carried out a number of sexual attacks on the elderly for almost 20 years.

In 2011, Grant was eventually caught and sentenced to prison for 27 years.

In the series, Beth played DS Cathy Rook.

Cook assisted DCI Colin Sutton, played by Martin Clunes, in the harrowing police investigation.

Beth Goddard appeared in Midsomer Murders (Credit: Shutterstock)

What is Doc Martin star Beth Goddard’s net worth?

Beth Goddard has had lots of success in the TV industry, so it’s no surprise that she has a healthy bank balance.

According to All Famous Birthdays, Beth’s net worth is approximately £1.5 million.

Who was Beth Goddard in Call the Midwife?

Beth Goddard appeared in an episode of Call the Midwife back in 2018.

The British actress played Eunice’s unsympathetic mother-in-law, Pamela Dobson.

In the episode, Eunice was terrified of giving birth after having had a traumatic birth with her first child.

Pamela couldn’t understand what was wrong with her daughter-in-law and told her to pull herself together.

However, it only made things worse and Eunice’s husband, Kenny, eventually sent his mother away.

Doc Martin series 10 episode 7 airs on Wednesday October 19 2022 at 9pm on ITV1.

