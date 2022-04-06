DNA Journey viewers all said the same thing about Anne Hegerty and Shaun Wallace‘s relationship last night.

Anne, 63, and Shaun, 61, appeared on the programme on Tuesday night to discover secrets about their ancestors.

But it was their touching friendship which stole the show as viewers loved seeing their bond on-screen.

DNA Journey viewers loved Anne and Shaun’s friendship (Credit: ITV)

Anne Hegerty and Shaun Wallace on DNA Journey

During a part of the show, Shaun thanked Anne for joining him on the emotional journey to discover his ancestors.

Read more: Deadline on Channel 5: Who is in the cast, how many episodes and where is it filmed?

Shaun told his The Chase co-star: “Here we are, we’re tracing the steps of my ancestors Anne. This is a poignant moment.”

Anne admitted: “I feel really privileged being here watching you seeing all of this.”

Anne and Shaun thanked each other (Credit: ITV)

Shaun then hugged Anne and said: “I’m glad that you’re here, thank you. I’m glad you’re here, love.”

Meanwhile, towards the end of the show, Anne and Shaun sat down to reflect on their journey.

Shaun said: “Our friendship was strong anyway but I think it’s cemented it even stronger. I’m so glad you came on this journey.”

Anne added: “I’m really glad we were on each other’s journeys,” as they hugged.

Viewers called Anne and Shaun’s friendship “beautiful” (Credit: ITV)

Viewers watching loved seeing Anne and Shaun’s friendship blossom even further and gushed on Twitter.

One person said: “Absolutely loved #DNAJourney and both your stories were so interesting, but your friendship is what stole the show for me. Family isn’t just DNA.”

Another wrote: “#DNAJourney how lovely is @anne_hegerty and @TheShaunWallace’s friendship.”

A third tweeted: “Anne and Shaun’s friendship is wonderful. I’ve enjoyed watching how supportive they’ve been to each other throughout this episode.”

One emotional person added: “They have such a beautiful friendship, I can’t.”

Finally, another wrote: “I’m loving watching @anne_hegerty and @TheShaunWallace searching for their ancestors together.

Read more: Does Anne Hegerty have a husband and has she been married?

“Their friendship together, is truly beautiful and lovely to see #DNAJourney.”

Do you agree? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.